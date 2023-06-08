Running on his track record: Donald Trump is no longer an insurgent candidate





NOTICE:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis promised as part of his 2024 campaign launch that he would replace FBI Director Christopher Wray on his first day if elected president.

Within minutes, former President Donald Trump attacked Mr. DeSantis for voting to confirm Mr. Wray in 2017. There are, as always when Mr. Trump is involved, some issues with that.

First, the Senate confirms appointees, not the House, which is the legislative body Mr. DeSantis served in in 2017.

Eventually, Mr. Trump and his advisers must stop exposing their indifference or ignorance of the fundamental processes of the federal government he wants to lead again.

Second, and probably most glaringly, it was Mr. Trump himself who nominated Mr. Wray for the job. A slightly better search operation could have uncovered it before the campaign launched its attack.

This isn’t the first time something like this has skipped the clearance process during the Trump campaign.

In the last week of May, the political action committee associated with Mr. Trump’s campaign ran an ad attacking Mr. DeSantis for voting against funding the border wall in 2018. Fair enough. Mr. DeSantis responded by noting (accurately) that the legislation would have funded a small portion of the wall in exchange for amnesty for 2 million people who were illegally in the United States. Therefore, Mr. DeSantis opposed the bill.

Mr. Trump, however, endorsed the legislation, amnesty and all. As Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy pointed out, the failed 2018 border and immigration legislation was a stark reflection of the Trump administration siding with Paul Ryan…while the Governor DeSantis sided with the conservatives.

By the end of this particular fight, it was clear that at least in this case, one candidate (Mr. DeSantis) opposed amnesty while the other (Mr. Trump) supported it. That’s probably not the contrast Mr. Trump’s team hoped to create when they started all of this.

One of the fun and complicated features of the 2024 presidential campaign is that two of the candidates are incumbents. Of course, President Biden is the immediate holder. As his immediate predecessor, Mr. Trump is also, in a sense, an incumbent. Mr. Trump uses his dossier as much as Mr. Biden uses his.

The Trump campaign is obviously having a hard time adjusting to this. There’s no shame there; this configuration has only happened a handful of times, most recently in 1940 with Herbert Hoover. Grover Cleveland in 1892 was the only former president to win after losing re-election, so there’s no real playbook on how to do this.

Mr. Trump’s record, like everyone else, is mixed. The economy performed well, the Tax Cut and Jobs Act was significant, the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was exceptional, and the Abraham Accords are a legitimate historic achievement.

But the handling of COVID-19 has been a disaster from the start, the Trump administration has spent more than any other presidential administration over four years, and there have been immigration and personnel failures.

It would probably help if the campaign realized that 2024 is not 2016. Mr. Trump is no longer an insurgent candidate. He is now just another incumbent with a record that begs to be amplified, explained or defended.

Until Mr. Trump’s advisers do, there will be more embarrassing times.

Washington Times columnist Michael McKenna is president of MWR Strategies. He was most recently Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs at the White House. He can be contacted at [email protected].

