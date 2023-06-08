Congress on MSP for cultures

New Delhi: On Thursday, Congress attacked the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of “betraying” farmers by only announcing a minimum support price, but never buying their produce at those prices.

He claimed that the government had turned the MSP into ‘maximum farmer suffering’ which proved that the BJP was made of ‘anti-farmer DNA’.

A day after the Union Government announced the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for the 2023-24 Kharif season, Congress Secretary General Randeep Surjewala claimed that not only was the MSP far below what farmers should ideally get it, but the government makes very limited purchases. even at this low price.

At a press conference, he said the government had promised to fix the MSP of various crops after calculating input costs plus 50% profit, as recommended by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). ).

The MSP announced by the government nowhere reaches this amount, Surjewala said, adding that even at this “low” MSP, there is hardly any purchase of crops.

“When there is no intention to buy crops on MSP, what is the purpose of announcing it? The MSP under the Modi government has turned into ‘maximum producer (farmer) suffering’,” he said.

This government’s actions over the past few years have proven that the BJP is made up of “anti-farmer DNA”, Surjewala said.

To back up the charges, he said, of the 1,302 lakh tonnes of paddy produced in 2022-23, the government purchased only 651.70 lakh tonnes, or just 50 percent of the total production.

The situation for wheat purchases was much worse. Of the 1,068.4 lakh tonnes of wheat produced last year, the government bought only 187.92 lakh tonnes, which is a measly 17.59% on the MSP, the Congress leader said.

Similarly, only 0.13% of oilseeds, 0.43% of pulses and 0.26% of jowar, bajra, ragi and maize were purchased from the MSP, he claimed.

Asking Prime Minister Modi about his promises to double farmers’ income by 2022 and set MSP of various crops at input costs plus fifty percent profit, Surjewala said the Center had rejected recommendations even from governments of BJP-led states to fix the MSP.

Citing official data, he said that after the fifty percent input cost plus fifty percent profit, the MSP of paddy should have been Rs 2,867 per quintal against Rs 2,183 announced by the government.

BJP led states such as Gujarat, Assam and Maharashtra had recommended Rs 2,750, Rs 3,132 and Rs 4,534 per quintal MSP for paddy. But the Center rejected those recommendations.

Similarly, there were huge discrepancies between input costs and the MSP announced by the government on other crops such as jowar, bajra, maize and moong, Surjewala claimed.

The Congress General Secretary alleged that the Modi government not only cut the agriculture budget massively, but did not even spend the amount left aside.

Of the total budget, the allocation for agriculture for 2020-2021 was only 4.41% while it was reduced to just 2.57% in the following budget, Surjewala said.

He said what was shocking was that the Modi government forfeited Rs. 80,000 crore from the Ministry of Agriculture budget in the past four years because it did not spend that amount.

In 2019-2020, the government transferred Rs 34,518 crore, Rs 23,825 crore in 2020-21, Rs 429 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 19,762 crore from the agricultural budget was transferred in 2022-23, said Surjewala.

“When you don’t have to spend it on agriculture, why allocate it? If that’s not a betrayal with 62 million Indian farmers, then what is? ” He asked.

Surjewala alleged that two crores of farmers were fired from Kisan Samman Nidhi last year. He also sought to find out what happened to the Rs one lakh crore agricultural infrastructure development fund announced by Prime Minister Modi three years ago.

The Congress leader said the time had come for the Prime Minister to answer questions from the 62 crore farmers “who felt betrayed by him”.