Malaysia-Indonesia relations raised to level both countries can be proud of: PM





PUTRAJAYA: Bilateral relations between Malaysia and Indonesia are now at a stage that both countries can be proud of, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. He said this was a result of the close and family-like relationship between him and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, as well as among government officials, who had seen several long-standing issues successfully resolved, including maritime border disputes between the two. country in the Celebes Sea. The enhanced understanding and cooperation forged in a short time with Indonesia is extraordinary and will certainly bring many positive impacts and benefits to the people and the country. The close relationship has made it easier for us in many areas… the president and I are very proud that thanks to her (close relationship) we have been able to resolve this issue that we have been negotiating for years, he said at a joint press conference after holding a four-eye meeting with Joko Widodo at the Seri Perdana complex here today. Anwar said that six bilateral instruments related to economy, trade, borders and maritime transport which were signed today also proved that previously difficult issues can be eased through the family relationship between the two. country. The six instruments are the Border Crossing Agreement (BCA), the Border Trade Agreement (BTA), the Memorandum of Understanding on Investment Promotion Cooperation, the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on mutual recognition of halal certification for domestic products, the Treaty on the Delimitation of the Territorial Seas of the Two Countries in the Southernmost Part of the Strait of Melaka (SOM Treaty) and the Treaty on the Delimitation of the Territorial Seas of the Two Countries in the Sulawesi Sea (Sulawesi Sea Treaty). Apart from this, Anwar has also ensured continued cooperation in dealing with the issue of cross-border haze, as well as in the fields of culture, education, dakwah activities and understanding of Islam. Meanwhile, Joko Widodo described his official visit as a success and welcomed the solution found by the two countries over the maritime boundary disputes in the Sulawesi Sea after 18 years of negotiations. The Indonesian president said negotiations on land and sea border issues, as well as Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia, can also be resolved through family relations and the cooperation of the prime minister and relevant ministers. Alhamdulillah, we are able to solve today the problem that has been negotiated for the past 18 years. I hope other issues can also be resolved immediately as the Malaysian prime minister is still Anwar and the Indonesian president is still Jokowi, he added. – Bernama

