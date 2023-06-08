Turkish state lenders return to pound defense after sharp drop





(Bloomberg) – Turkish state lenders resumed supporting the pound after the currency’s steepest decline in more than a year on Wednesday. Bloomberg’s Most Read The currency stabilized on Thursday, trading 0.5% lower at 11:37 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. Istanbul. The fall was far less dramatic than the day before, when state lenders halted dollar sales and the lira weakened by 7%, the most since 2021. The depreciation followed the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans, extending his two decades in power. Last week, he chose Mehmet Simsek, a former bond strategist at Merrill Lynch, as the new finance minister, signaling that Turkey was about to change its longstanding stance of massive state interventions to support the cash. After they returned to that policy on Thursday, the cost of insuring against a Turkish default rose, suggesting unease among fixed-income traders. Five-year credit default swaps widened, for the first time this month, by 483 basis points to 516. A 2018 protocol between the Turkish Treasury and the central bank allows the latter to order public lenders to sell foreign currency. This week, the Treasury briefly suspended the protocol before backtracking to let interventions resume, according to people familiar with the discussions. The central bank and the Treasury and Finance Ministry both declined to comment. Turkish state banks do not comment on their currency sales. Central banks have used billions of dollars in reserves to try to prop up the currency. It is now down 20% against the dollar this year, the most among major emerging currencies after the Argentine peso. We view the lira correction as a realization by Turkish policymakers that their liberal use of reserves to defend the currency has run its course for now, said Erik Meyersson, chief emerging markets strategist at SEB AB. He expects the lira to reach 27 by the end of the year. The story continues Central bank expectations With the return of Simseks, investors also expect a move towards greater market orthodoxy with other institutions, including the central bank, which is keeping interest rates well below the level of inflation. Central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu backed Erdogan’s calls to keep monetary policy loose. Since taking office in March 2021, the monetary authority has lowered its base rate from 19% to 8.5%. Inflation is around 40%. Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and First Republic banker, has emerged as a favorite to replace Kavcioglu. The next meeting of central banks to set interest rates is scheduled for June 22 and investors expect a rise, fueled by projections of a change at the top post. Yet investors remain cautious that Erdogan, having so long espoused the benefits of unconventional monetary policies, will enable sea change. There is a small glimmer of hope that Erdogan appears to have turned to sound monetary and fiscal policies, said Enrique Diaz Alvarez, chief risk officer at London-based Ebury. But I need to see more to be convinced that Erdogan is performing a U-turn. (Updates with markets in second paragraph.) Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2023 Bloomberg LP

