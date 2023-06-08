Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan secured new bond as military pledges to ‘tighten the noose’





ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had his bail renewed in more than a dozen cases on Thursday, a month after his three-day detention sparked violence, thousands of arrests and the resignation of much of his party leadership. The former international cricket star, facing more than 150 cases registered against him since his ousting in April last year, appeared in two courts in the capital, Islamabad. anti-terrorism legislation,” one of his lawyers, Sher Afzal Marwat, told AFP. Gohar Khan, another lawyer, said another court had extended bail in nine other cases. detention following a court appearance last month sparked protests across the country, including a mob burning down the residence of a senior army commander. Pakistan has been mired in an economic and political crisis since more than a year, with little respite expected before an election due in mid-October. Khan seemed to be riding a wave of popularity towards these polls, staging huge rallies across the country, sweeping a series of partial elections and defaming the authorities in addresses to the nation broadcast every evening on social networks. A vast crackdown that threatens his political survival and that of his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The army holds a undue influence on Pakistani politics, having staged at least three successful coups leading to decades of martial law. -Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the military’s publicity wing – has pledged to tighten “the noose of the law” around those involved in the violence. be dealt with with iron fists”. Thousands have already been arrested, with some facing trial in military tribunals – a process condemned by local and international rights groups. Khan denies inciting violence and says the attacks on military targets were authorities an excuse to arrest him and ban his party. YouTube.” will be jeopardized.” The mass resignations have left Khan increasingly isolated at his home in the eastern city of Lahore, from where he ventures only for court appearances. On Wednesday evening, several senior politicians who quit the PTI in recent weeks announced the formation of a new party, Istehkam-e-Pakistan – the stability party in Pakistan Khan’s last appearance comes a day before the government is due to present its 2023-24 budget before the National Assembly. the year. GDP growth was just 0.3% against a target of 5%, while industrial production, agriculture and exports were all well below targets. Pakistan’s annual inflation hit a record 37.97% in May, official data showed this week, as the country was on the brink of economic collapse and crucial IMF bailout talks stalled. .

