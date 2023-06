Report: Donald Trump Is Completely Screwed

If you’ve been following the Justice Department’s investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, you already know that things don’t look good when it comes to former presidents’ chances of escaping federal indictment, and this has not been the case for some time. In the past month alone, we have learned, among other things: that Trump’s attorney, Evan Corcoran, was suspected of failing to search for classified documents in Trump’s office and other areas of Mar-a -The girlfriend ; that the Mar-a-Lago staff member who helped move the boxes around the resort and who allegedly asked how the security cameras worked and how long the footage was stored in the system was the same employee who flooded the room where the surveillance footage took place; and that the feds have an audio recording in which Trump says he decided to keep classified documents regarding a potential attack on Iran. All of that would already be enough for you to assume that the former president is most likely screwed, but if you need more convincing, oh, there’s more.

Late Wednesday night, The New York Times reported that federal prosecutors working for Special Counsel Jack Smith told Trump’s legal team that he was the target of their investigation into his handling of classified documents, which is the clearest signal yet that the former president is likely to face charges as part of the investigation, as The Times helpfully pointed out. While it may have seemed obvious for some time that Trump was the target of the investigation, hence the raid on his private club and residence, the Times explained that notifying a potential defendant that he or she is a target is a formal way of indicating that the person is the direct object of a criminal investigation and often precedes the laying of charges.

Earlier this week, a trio of Trump lawyers met with Smith for nearly two hours, with sources close to Trump telling the Times it was a last-ditch effort to avoid charges and alert key prosecutors. of what they believe to be a fault in Mr. Smiths’ investigation. . It’s unclear how the reunion went, but based on the ex-presidents’ recent ramblings on Truth Social, the response appears to be wrong.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

On Wednesday, Taylor Budowich, a former spokesperson for Trump, testified before a Miami grand jury hearing evidence in the case. Also on Wednesday, a conservative reporter who is one of Trump’s representatives at the National Archives wrote that the ex-president will be charged imminently.

When asked by The Times if he had been told he was the target of a government investigation, Trump initially said he was not in direct contact with the Smiths team, then insisted it was not true that he had been told of an impending indictment. (His legal team reportedly told him to prepare for charges.)

