Xi urges Inner Mongolia to pursue green development, advance Chinese modernization

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called on the northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to adhere to its strategic position, pursue green development and strive to write a new chapter. of Chinese modernization.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Hohhot, the autonomous region’s capital, on Wednesday and Thursday.

During his visit to Zhonghuan Industrial Park on Wednesday afternoon, Xi said green development is the way forward. The top priority of Inner Mongolia’s development lies in transforming and upgrading the traditional energy industry, vigorously developing green energy, and strengthening the country’s main energy base.

Xi also stressed the need for high-level opening up and engaging in win-win cooperation with the rest of the world.

On Thursday morning, Xi heard a work report from the Inner Mongolia Party committee and government and spoke approvingly of their achievements.

Inner Mongolia is the country’s important energy and strategic resource base, its important agricultural and livestock production base, and a vital gateway for opening up to countries and regions in northern China, Xi said.

Inner Mongolia should improve its industrial structure based on these characteristics and its strategic positioning, strengthen its distinctive industries, explore new transformation and development paths suitable for resource-rich regions, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system. which displays its unique features and advantages, Xi said.

The autonomous region should take an active part in the joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor, and raise the level of opening up, Xi said.

He also urged Inner Mongolia to strengthen its connectivity with the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and northeast China’s provinces.

Ecologically, Inner Mongolia should consolidate its role as a vital ecological barrier in northern China, working to facilitate major ecological projects, including the Beijing-Tianjin Sandstorm Source Control Project and the Three North Shelterbelt Forestry Program, and ensure stricter management. ecological red lines, according to Xi.

More efforts should be devoted to conserving natural forests as well as soil and water, combating desertification and conserving wetlands, Xi said, also calling on the autonomous region to maintain the positive trend towards the expansion of reforestation and the fight against desertification.

Xi stressed that the toughest task to bring prosperity to all people in the country remains in some border areas with mostly ethnic minority populations. These regions must not be left behind on the path to common prosperity, he said.

He underscored the importance of a people-centred approach, urging efforts to ensure and improve people’s well-being as part of the pursuit of development.

Xi stressed the full implementation of employment policy first, calling for targeted and effective implementation of measures and policies to ease burdens on enterprises and stabilize and expand employment. He also called for efforts to expand employment pathways and provide more help to people in difficulty.

It is important to improve the multi-level social security system, to increase social and medical assistance, to increase support for households receiving subsistence allowances or in difficulty, and to develop programs and services for elderly care, Xi said.

Xi urged efforts to consolidate and expand achievements in poverty reduction and prevent any large-scale relapse into poverty.

He also stressed the importance of workplace safety, saying that every effort should be made to prevent various types of major accidents.

Xi said the Party’s work on ethnic affairs in the new era should focus on building a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

The introduction of laws, regulations, policies and measures should be conducive to strengthening the commonality of the Chinese nation and improving the sense of community for the Chinese nation, he added.

Regarding the ongoing Party education campaign, Xi called for strong efforts to improve the Party’s conduct throughout the campaign, to stay focused on solving problems and achieving goals, and to ensure that follow-up rectifications are carried out efficiently.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the visits.