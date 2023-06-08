Politics
Xi urges Inner Mongolia to pursue green development, advance Chinese modernization
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called on the northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to adhere to its strategic position, pursue green development and strive to write a new chapter. of Chinese modernization.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Hohhot, the autonomous region’s capital, on Wednesday and Thursday.
During his visit to Zhonghuan Industrial Park on Wednesday afternoon, Xi said green development is the way forward. The top priority of Inner Mongolia’s development lies in transforming and upgrading the traditional energy industry, vigorously developing green energy, and strengthening the country’s main energy base.
Xi also stressed the need for high-level opening up and engaging in win-win cooperation with the rest of the world.
On Thursday morning, Xi heard a work report from the Inner Mongolia Party committee and government and spoke approvingly of their achievements.
Inner Mongolia is the country’s important energy and strategic resource base, its important agricultural and livestock production base, and a vital gateway for opening up to countries and regions in northern China, Xi said.
Inner Mongolia should improve its industrial structure based on these characteristics and its strategic positioning, strengthen its distinctive industries, explore new transformation and development paths suitable for resource-rich regions, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system. which displays its unique features and advantages, Xi said.
The autonomous region should take an active part in the joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor, and raise the level of opening up, Xi said.
He also urged Inner Mongolia to strengthen its connectivity with the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and northeast China’s provinces.
Ecologically, Inner Mongolia should consolidate its role as a vital ecological barrier in northern China, working to facilitate major ecological projects, including the Beijing-Tianjin Sandstorm Source Control Project and the Three North Shelterbelt Forestry Program, and ensure stricter management. ecological red lines, according to Xi.
More efforts should be devoted to conserving natural forests as well as soil and water, combating desertification and conserving wetlands, Xi said, also calling on the autonomous region to maintain the positive trend towards the expansion of reforestation and the fight against desertification.
Xi stressed that the toughest task to bring prosperity to all people in the country remains in some border areas with mostly ethnic minority populations. These regions must not be left behind on the path to common prosperity, he said.
He underscored the importance of a people-centred approach, urging efforts to ensure and improve people’s well-being as part of the pursuit of development.
Xi stressed the full implementation of employment policy first, calling for targeted and effective implementation of measures and policies to ease burdens on enterprises and stabilize and expand employment. He also called for efforts to expand employment pathways and provide more help to people in difficulty.
It is important to improve the multi-level social security system, to increase social and medical assistance, to increase support for households receiving subsistence allowances or in difficulty, and to develop programs and services for elderly care, Xi said.
Xi urged efforts to consolidate and expand achievements in poverty reduction and prevent any large-scale relapse into poverty.
He also stressed the importance of workplace safety, saying that every effort should be made to prevent various types of major accidents.
Xi said the Party’s work on ethnic affairs in the new era should focus on building a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.
The introduction of laws, regulations, policies and measures should be conducive to strengthening the commonality of the Chinese nation and improving the sense of community for the Chinese nation, he added.
Regarding the ongoing Party education campaign, Xi called for strong efforts to improve the Party’s conduct throughout the campaign, to stay focused on solving problems and achieving goals, and to ensure that follow-up rectifications are carried out efficiently.
Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the visits.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.shine.cn/news/nation/2306086444/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Octopuses redesign their brains when it gets cold
- Pakistani Imran Khan gets bail for murder
- Xi urges Inner Mongolia to pursue green development, advance Chinese modernization
- The revolt of Republican extremists against Kevin McCarthy shuts down the US House of Representatives | House of Representatives
- Notable arts and entertainment events in Dayton June 9-11
- Shrewsbury High girls’ ice hockey team celebrates state championship
- Terror threat over ‘dress code’ at Srinagar school, principal apologizes
- EU approves $8.7 billion in state aid for innovation projects
- PFAS exposure during pregnancy is associated with childhood obesity risk
- Report: Donald Trump Is Completely Screwed
- S Jaishankar praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says people have elected a Prime Minister who can provide food for all of Europe and America (Watch Video)
- What is Austin’s oldest concert hall?