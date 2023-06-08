Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis traveled to Greensboro for the North Carolina Republican Convention





GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) Forget Iowa and New Hampshire for a few days: A lot of political firepower and focus will be directed at Greensboro this weekend.

That’s when the North Carolina Republican Convention hosts three male presidential hopefuls, three gubernatorial candidates, and scores of congressmen at the Koury Convention Center for speeches and confabs Thursday through Sunday.

Former President Trump (AP) Former Vice President Mike Pence (AP) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (AP)

This formation will include the last two men to top the national party poll, former President Donald Trump and his Vice President Mike Pence, as well as the candidate second only to Trump in most current polls, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Pence just announced his longtime presidential candidacy on Wednesday, the last of 11 confirmed GOP nominees. None of the others have announced their intention to attend, although state officials have said they are welcome.

Trump, Pence and DeSantis will each speak at a key meal: DeSantis at the Old North State Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Pence at the First in Freedom Lunch at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, then Trump at the Grand Old Party Dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The plans also provide opportunities for speeches by various office holders and potential candidates in the GOP arena.

NC Treasurer Dale Folwell (AP FILE PHOTO) Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson (AP FILE PHOTO) Former U.S. Representative Mark Walker (WGHP File)

That includes the three men with Greensboro ties who want the GOP nomination to replace term-limited Democrat Roy Cooper as state governor, Winston-Salem/UNC-Greensboro Treasurer Dale Folwell; Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, a Greensboro native and UNCG graduate; and former U.S. Representative Mark Walker, a Greensboro resident and former representative in Congress.

This convention is about fundraising, voter turnout and attention, election expert Chris Cooper of the University of Western Carolina said in an email. Voters and donors are driven by the top of the ticket; the party certainly knows this and acts accordingly.

National headliner candidates will also put the convention in the national media spotlight, which will attract more money and attention. People in Des Moines just won’t be as interested in Dale Folwell as they are in Ron DeSantis.

Other attendees U.S. Sen. Ted Budd (RN.C.) Rep. Dan Bishop (R-Charlotte) Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Southern Pines) Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk)

The GOP calendar of events showed county-level seminars and meetings but was unclear when specific candidates might be heard from, but Walkers’ spokesperson said he would speak Saturday morning. US Senator Ted Budd is also expected to attend, but Senator Thom Tillis is not listed in the most recent documentation of official attendees.

Six of North Carolina’s seven Republicans currently serving in the House are slated: 3rd District Rep. Greg Murphy (R-Greenville), 5th District Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk), 7th District Rep. David Rouzer (R-Wilmington), 8th District Representative Dan Bishop (R-Charlotte), 9th District Representative Richard Hudson (R-Southern Pines), and 11th District Representative Chuck Edwards (R-Flat Rock). Only 10th District Representative Patrick McHenry (R-Statesville) is missing.

North Carolina bill would call for new election when lawmakers switch parties after former state House Democrat joins GOP NC Chief Justice Paul Newby

In addition to Folwell, Republican State Council incumbents scheduled to attend include Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt.

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby and Ralph Reed, founder and president of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, are scheduled to speak at the breakfasts. Leader of State Senator Phil Berger and Speaker of the House Tim Moore will also have roles.

GOP candidates

Michael Bitzer, a professor at Catawba College and blogger for Old North State Politics, maintains a spreadsheet of suggested and vetted candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, state council offices, and the Supreme Court of North Carolina in 2024.

In addition to the three gubernatorial candidates, five confirmed Republicans are seeking to replace Robinson, but only one is sure to replace Attorney General Josh Stein, the only Democratic gubernatorial candidate.

Causey announced his intention to run for office, but Troxler did not announce his intentions. Neither did Truitt, and no one else is listed for either race.

Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford) and Rep. Ben Moss (R-Moore) are running for labor commissioner, and there’s a Republican vying to succeed Folwell.

Former Greensboro City Councilman Jim Kee is on the list for lieutenant governor and state auditor, which has two other confirmed Republican candidates.

Presidential campaigns

It remains to be seen how the dynamic of overlapping visits by the three presidential candidates this weekend might work. It is not certain that one of them is present on the site of the convention at the same time.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, Republican presidential candidate, speaks at a campaign event Wednesday in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Trump and Pence have been estranged since Jan. 6, 2021, when Pence said he couldn’t change the election process that confirmed Joe Biden was elected president. Trump spoke harshly about Pence, a longtime loyalist, and calls to hang Mike Pence were part of the message and images of thousands of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol in a violent insurgency aimed at overthrowing the 2020 elections.

Pence sat for about seven hours in April to testify before a federal grand jury investigating Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 and his handling of top-secret federal documents.

A federal court had ordered Pence to cooperate with Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, though both Pence and Trump fought Pence’s subpoena. It’s unclear when Smith might wrap up his investigation.

Jan. 6 was a tragic day in the life of our nation, Pence said during his announcement Wednesday. President Trump’s words were reckless and endangered my family and everyone on Capitol Hill. But the American people deserve to know that on that day President Trump also demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. Now, voters will face the same choice. I chose the Constitution, and I always will.

Trump, who previously called Pence a nice man, was aggressive in attacking DeSantis, whose aggressive and sometimes controversial tactics as governor moved him to Trump’s right on the political spectrum. PACs supporting both candidates ran numerous attack ads.

