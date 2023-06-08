China set to be excluded from Rishi Sunak’s AI summit in Britain this year





China is expected to be excluded from the UK’s international artificial intelligence summit later this year. Rishi Sunak insisted Britain could act quickly on AI regulation outside the EU despite losing the clout of bloc membership. In the autumn, the UK will invite like-minded allies to travel to Britain for a summit to shape future rules on AI in a bid to ensure the technology can develop without becoming unacceptably dangerous. But government sources suggested China and other rising powers not allied with the West would not be invited. Instead, democratic powers will seek to set the regulatory framework before inviting other countries to join. Speaking in Washington on Thursday, the Prime Minister said: I think the UK is well placed to play a leading role in shaping the conversation about how we regulate AI so that we can take advantage of its benefits, of which there are clearly many, but do so in a way that protects our countries and our citizens and ensures that it is used safely. The UK research base, companies, all indicate that we have a lead on this. And our ability to scale quickly is really important in an industry and technology that itself is changing very rapidly. When asked if he wanted a global regulator to be based in London eventually, Mr Sunak said: I think we need to start the conversation about what kind of regulation we need, what form it will take, the type of subject that it is hoped that we can discuss. During his meeting with Joe Biden at the White House, the US President told Mr Sunak that AI is something you know well. A House of Lords committee has heard that hostile countries are much better at manipulating AI for geopolitical purposes than Britain and its allies. Hugh Durrant-Whyte, a professor in Australia who was previously chief scientific adviser to the UK Ministry of Defence, said: Part of the lead they have is that they are not regulated in any way, they are more than happy to set up groups that can go out and attack organizations, businesses, the public, influence elections, etc. at will. I don’t think the government here would ever allow us to go and influence anyone’s election. Mark Sedwill, the former Cabinet Secretary and national security adviser, warned of the need to maintain control over all AI systems used in warfare, adding: how can we ensure that they only act for the purpose and under the control assigned to them? ? The boss of data firm Palantir backed Mr Sunaks’ call for the UK to be a hub for AI regulation. Alex Karp told the BBC that Britain has the potential to be a leader in Europe, perhaps the world. He added: There is a general understanding in the UK that you need data, you need to be able to understand data, to actually do important things in government and the private sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/china-ai-summit-rishi-sunak-britain-2398156 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos