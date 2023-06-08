Imran Khan supporters say their businesses are targeted in Pakistan | Imran Khan News





Islamabad, Pakistan As the government mounts a crackdown on the Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, supporters in Punjab province say authorities are targeting the businesses of people sympathetic to the former prime minister .

Hammad Azhar, a top aide to PTI, told Al Jazeera that his family business, AFCO Steel Industries, had been shut down by police for more than a week.

Our head office and factory in Lahore were raided late on June 1st. Police officers and a district officer arrived and sealed the premises with a handwritten note, Azhar said on Wednesday.

He said police harassed his staff during the closure of his company, one of the oldest steel makers in Pakistan, and refused to say why they were doing so.

The authorities had no documentary evidence or sealing warrant, yet they sealed our factory, he said. Fortunately, after filing a petition, the Lahore High Court on June 7 granted us relief and ordered the authorities to reopen our factory.

Khan’s arrest on May 9 sparked nationwide protests by his supporters. Thousands of PTI workers and party leaders have been arrested for vandalism and rioting at the rallies, and the government has promised to try those involved in military courts.

Many party supporters and workers have accused police of raiding their homes and businesses in what they call a nationwide witch hunt designed to intimidate them.

Khan has repeatedly claimed that Pakistan’s powerful military establishment is trying to pressure his party members to break the PTI.

Since Khan’s arrest, police have raided Azhar’s home six times in an attempt to arrest him as one of the suspected conspirators behind the May 9 violence. He said he went into hiding, but police detained his father for two hours on June 4.

A longtime party supporter from Sargodha, a town in eastern Punjab province, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said on Wednesday that his family wedding venue business had also been shut down by the police at the end of May.

We have been running these wedding venues since 2018 and have never had any issues in the past,” he told Al Jazeera. However, this time, a few police officers came on May 31, and on weak excuses of land control violations, they sealed the business.

The PTI supporter, who is also in hiding, said that although the police caused no damage to his wedding halls, they raided his residence, smashing doors and windows and arresting several of his staff from House.

Amir Mir, the acting information minister of Punjab province, confirmed that businesses in the region had been sealed off, but insisted that only those breaking the law were affected.

These are routine matters, and hundreds of sealing orders have been issued, Mir told Al Jazeera, declining to give details.

Another PTI supporter, who asked to remain anonymous, said his motorbike showroom in the eastern city of Lahore was shut down by police late last month, costing him millions of dollars. income rupees.

Our showroom typically sells over 400 motorcycles per month, with an average unit price of over Rs 240,000 [$835]. You can imagine how much business we are losing because of this shutdown, he said, adding that he too was in hiding.

More than 20 people, including policemen and plainclothes people, came to my showroom on May 30. They gave no reason why the office was sealed. They took our laptops, dismantled our cameras and left, he told Al Jazeera by phone.

State authorities have repeatedly denied that PTI supporters or their businesses were targeted.

An official from the provincial commissioners office in Lahore, who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said the province was cracking down on illegal encroachments.

Allegations that PTI supporters were targeted were unfounded, he said.

Last week, we issued more than 200 sealing warrants due to the encroachment on dengue-related issues and several other civic violations, the official told Al Jazeera.

To claim that this is an act of revenge against a political party or its supporters is totally unfounded, he said.

