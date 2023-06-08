Jack Smith “Ready to Load” Donald TrumpLawyer





Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office appears to be set to file a federal indictment against Donald Trump as part of the classified documents investigation, according to a legal expert.

In a series of tweets, former Assistant Deputy Attorney General Harry Litman described how the case is “charge ready” following key updates from the investigation into allegations that the former president allegedly mishandled top secret documents found at his Mar-a-Lago compound and obstructed the federal attempt to recover them.

That includes three of Trump’s lawyers meeting with Justice Department officials, including Smith, on Monday to argue that the former president should not be charged in connection with the classified documents case, according to media outlets including the ‘Associated Press and the Washington Post.

Litman also referenced the letter Trump allegedly received from the Justice Department advising that the former president is under federal investigation – another sign that an indictment is imminent – but downplayed its significance. .

Former US President Donald Trump disembarks from his ‘Trump Force One’ plane at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. There are strong indications that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office is preparing to indict Trump in the classified documents case. Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

“While I’m sure it gave the Trump team pause, the issuance of a formal ‘target letter’, which prosecutors are more or less required to send upon request, only confirmed which was already perfectly obvious, so not really helping to decipher the situation,” Litman tweeted.

“The extent of the activity of the Florida grand jury, which has apparently been sitting since May 9, gives me pause, as do most of my colleagues. But I don’t think that erases the significance of Monday’s meeting, which in my experience only happens when the case is ready to be charged.”

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing related to the classified documents case and pushed the disputed claim that all documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago compound were declassified before he left office.

In an article on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump denied suggestions that he had been told he faced federal charges in connection with Smith’s investigation.

“No one told me I was charged, and I shouldn’t be because I did NOTHING wrong, but I assumed for years that I was a target of the DOJ and the ARMED FBIs, starting with Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX, the Mueller “No Collusion” Report, Impeachment HOAX #1, Impeachment HOAX #2, the PERFECT Ukraine Phone Call, and various other scams and witch hunts,” said writes Trump.

The flurry of activity around witnesses appearing before the grand jury hearing evidence in the Classified Documents case has also spread speculation that an indictment could be coming soon.

On Wednesday, Trump aide and former spokesperson Taylor Budowich confirmed that he testified before the grand jury.

“Today, in what can only be described as a bogus and deeply disturbing effort to use the power of government to ‘get’ Trump, I fulfilled a legal obligation to testify before a federal grand jury and I answered every question honestly,” Budowich tweeted.

It was also reported that former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows responded under oath to questions related to the classified documents case, as well as Smith’s investigation into Trump’s attempts to cancel the 2020 election and the events surrounding the January 6 attack.

Prosecutors hope to file a number of charges against Trump in Florida, where the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort is located, as well as in DC, to eliminate a potential battle in court.

“Because these are complicated issues that can go either way, you don’t want to risk spending the first year fighting for location,” former federal prosecutor Randall D. Eliason told The Washington Post. “The bottom line is that the venue issues could be complicated and could easily result in two separate indictments with different charges and/or different defendants in DC and Florida.”

In his tweets, Litman said he didn’t believe the DoJ would try to move the entire classified documents case to Florida because there’s “too much water under the bridge and that would represent a change.” so radical plans”.

Litman added, “The concerns about venue are very real and very important – in short, the courts have made it clear that venue is a constitutional guarantee, and if the DOJ screw it up, they could lose the whole case.

“For this reason, Smith might think of dividing the[classified documents] case with separate offences, charged in separate places. But all things being equal, a trial in DC is significantly more beneficial to the DOJ.”

Trump’s legal team has been contacted for comment via email.

