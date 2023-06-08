Politics
Boris Johnson is studying MPs’ report into party allegations
Boris Johnson is addressing the findings of an investigation into whether he lied to MPs about the lockdown parties in Downing Street, as some allies fear he could face a penalty that triggers his possible expulsion from the Parliament.
The former Prime Minister is under investigation by the House of Commons Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament by assuring it that events breaching coronavirus regulations did not took place at number 10 during the pandemic.
If the committee finds him in contempt of Parliament, he could be suspended from the House of Commons. If it lasts 10 days or more, he could face a recall petition which in turn could trigger a by-election in his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, putting his future as an MP in jeopardy.
A draft report from the committees has been sent to Johnson, The Times first reported, as part of a so-called Maxwellization process that will allow him to respond to any criticism before publication.
Johnson has a fortnight to respond before the committee delivers its verdict to MPs, who will vote on any recommended punishment.
Some of Johnson’s friends previously hoped he would walk away with a less than 10-day sanction to avoid paving the way for a potential recall petition, but his allies have grown increasingly concerned in recent weeks.
A person familiar with committee deliberations said: When he is the prime minister, it is more important that he is held to the highest standards as he is the most senior of all ministers. There is an element of leading by example here.
However, the person dismissed comparisons between the punishment Johnson could face and that meted out to formerly SNP but now independent MP Margaret Ferrier, who was suspended from the Commons this week for 30 days following a breach of coronavirus rules.
Ferrier is not the precedent because it is chalk and cheese, the person said, noting that the two MPs had faced different allegations and been investigated by different committees . Ferrier faced a Standards Committee investigation, while Johnson faces a Privileges Committee investigation.
A spokesperson for the privileges committee said its MPs had not necessarily made their final decision yet.
The committee is proceeding in accordance with its previously published procedure. According to this procedure, if the committee decides to criticize Mr Johnson, it will not come to a final conclusion until it considers any other submissions from Mr Johnson, the spokesman said.
The committee will then report to the House in the usual way, and it will be for the House and not the committee to decide on this matter, he added.
Johnson criticized the process by which he is being investigated and hinted a three-hour committee hearing that he may not accept her conclusions if she proceeds to sanction him.
During the hearing, the former Prime Minister told the panel of MPs that the No 10 gatherings in which alcohol was consumed without social distancing during the pandemic were necessary for his job and he did not believe that the rules had been broken.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/8f899642-faba-4ad5-98ef-0cf9b80feee2
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google lifts ban on downloader app, but developers still resent DMCA violations
- Call for the awarding of honorary degrees, recognition of outstanding university professors
- Can taurine in energy drinks slow down aging?
- Boris Johnson is studying MPs’ report into party allegations
- State Fair of Texas announces big names for 2023 entertainment lineup
- Kato & Puetz win Roland Garros mixed doubles title | ATP tour
- Championship form: LSU Tzuriel Pedigo win second NCAA javelin championship in record fashion
- For many people, spatial awareness is the key to successful spatial computing with Vision Pro
- StartUP Alumna Wins Prestigious Fulbright Entrepreneurship Award | FIU news
- Prince Harry’s testimony is very rare. Here’s why
- LDH and NOHD to provide mpox vaccine at New Orleans Pride event
- AirTags reveal that officials in Mexico stole items donated for earthquake relief in Turkey