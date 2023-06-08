Boris Johnson is studying MPs’ report into party allegations

Boris Johnson is addressing the findings of an investigation into whether he lied to MPs about the lockdown parties in Downing Street, as some allies fear he could face a penalty that triggers his possible expulsion from the Parliament.

The former Prime Minister is under investigation by the House of Commons Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament by assuring it that events breaching coronavirus regulations did not took place at number 10 during the pandemic.

If the committee finds him in contempt of Parliament, he could be suspended from the House of Commons. If it lasts 10 days or more, he could face a recall petition which in turn could trigger a by-election in his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, putting his future as an MP in jeopardy.

A draft report from the committees has been sent to Johnson, The Times first reported, as part of a so-called Maxwellization process that will allow him to respond to any criticism before publication.

Johnson has a fortnight to respond before the committee delivers its verdict to MPs, who will vote on any recommended punishment.

Some of Johnson’s friends previously hoped he would walk away with a less than 10-day sanction to avoid paving the way for a potential recall petition, but his allies have grown increasingly concerned in recent weeks.

A person familiar with committee deliberations said: When he is the prime minister, it is more important that he is held to the highest standards as he is the most senior of all ministers. There is an element of leading by example here.

However, the person dismissed comparisons between the punishment Johnson could face and that meted out to formerly SNP but now independent MP Margaret Ferrier, who was suspended from the Commons this week for 30 days following a breach of coronavirus rules.

Ferrier is not the precedent because it is chalk and cheese, the person said, noting that the two MPs had faced different allegations and been investigated by different committees . Ferrier faced a Standards Committee investigation, while Johnson faces a Privileges Committee investigation.

A spokesperson for the privileges committee said its MPs had not necessarily made their final decision yet.

The committee is proceeding in accordance with its previously published procedure. According to this procedure, if the committee decides to criticize Mr Johnson, it will not come to a final conclusion until it considers any other submissions from Mr Johnson, the spokesman said.

The committee will then report to the House in the usual way, and it will be for the House and not the committee to decide on this matter, he added.

Johnson criticized the process by which he is being investigated and hinted a three-hour committee hearing that he may not accept her conclusions if she proceeds to sanction him.

During the hearing, the former Prime Minister told the panel of MPs that the No 10 gatherings in which alcohol was consumed without social distancing during the pandemic were necessary for his job and he did not believe that the rules had been broken.