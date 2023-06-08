Imran Khan | Pakistan’s high court grants Imran Khan protective bond in Supreme Court lawyer’s murder case; reserves its verdict on 8 other requests for release on bail





A Pakistani high court on Thursday granted protective bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case filed against him for the murder of a senior lawyer and reserved its verdict on bail applications filed by Khan in eight other business.

Khan, 70, was named in the murder of Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar, who was shot dead in Quetta on June 6 by unknown gunmen.

The leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), where a divisional bench consisting of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case.

Shars’ son has accused his father of being killed at Khan’s behest as the lawyer filed a case against the former prime minister in the Balochistan High Court.

The federal government and Khan’s PTI party had swapped blame over the incident, with both sides accusing the other of having a role in the murder.

After an initial argument, the bench granted Khan a two-week protective bond.

A video posted on his party’s official Twitter account showed the PTI leader’s black SUV entering the court premises as his security personnel stood guard with bulletproof shields.

Previously, Khan had traveled from Lahore to Islamabad, where the former cricketer-turned-politician was due to appear for his bail applications in more than a dozen cases related to violent protests after his arrest on May 9. and the Toshakhana corruption case. The head of the PTI also filed a petition with the IHC asking for bail in the Shar murder case.

Separately, IHC Chief Justice Farooq conducted the hearing on eight pleas, six of which related to the May 9 violence and one each relating to attempted murder and allegations against senior officials of the institutions of the ‘State.

Later, Judge Farooq reserved the verdict on the bail applications filed by Khan in all eight cases.

After attending the CSI hearings, the former prime minister reached the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) for several hearings. He is expected to appear in district court to seek bail in a first information report (FIR) related to the alleged fraud in the sale of Toshakhana gifts, which was filed on June 6.

He is also expected to appear before an anti-terrorism court in 10 cases related to the violation of Article 144 and threats against a female judge.

Strict security measures were taken by the police during the appearance of the head of the PTI at the CSI and the judicial complex. Earlier in the day, the FJC Registrar allowed him to enter the court premises in his vehicle.

In the request, Khan said it was crucial for him to have access to his vehicle on court premises to ensure safety and minimize potential risks during the appearance.

The Toshakhana is a department responsible for storing gifts and other valuables given by foreign officials to Pakistani officials.

Khan is accused of deliberately “concealing details of the gifts he kept from the Toshakhana during his tenure as prime minister and the proceeds of their reported sales.

Khan has faced a number of legal issues regarding his withholding of gifts. The issue also led to his previous disqualification by the electorate. Last month, the head of the PTI was indicted in the case.

Paramilitaries arrested Khan at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad on 9 May. The arrest sparked unrest in Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of several people and the destruction of dozens of military and state facilities by angry PTI protesters.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against Khan since he was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/pakistan-high-court-grants-imran-khan-protective-bail-in-supreme-court-lawyers-murder-case-reserves-verdict-on-8-other-bail-petitions/cid/1943452 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos