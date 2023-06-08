PM Modi to Address Native Americans in Washington on June 23: Community Leader – Latest from Jammu and Kashmir | Tourism





WASHINGTON, June 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering of American Indians from across the United States in Washington on June 23 on the role of the diaspora in India’s growth story, a said a prominent community leader.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The US President and First Lady will welcome Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes a speech at the joint session of Congress on June 22.

Modi will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country on the evening of June 23, Native American community leader Dr. Bharat Barai said.

The prestigious Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, which has hosted several high-level meetings in the past, has been reserved for the prime minister’s speech. The venue, named after former US President Ronald Reagan, has a capacity of 900 people, Barai told PTI on Wednesday.

It is the first federal building in Washington designed for both government and private purposes.

Preparations are in full swing for the only community event to be held during the Prime Minister’s visit. A national organizing committee of 25 eminent personalities has been formed, he said.

The event would be organized by the US India Community Foundation. A co-facilitation committee has also been set up. The community was widely represented on both committees, Barai said.

He said earlier that plans were to host Modi at a giant stadium in Chicago to address 40,000 American Indians.

But due to scheduling issues, it could not be finalized. The Prime Minister finally agreed to address the community on the evening of June 23, shortly after which he is likely to leave the United States for India, he said.

Meanwhile, two US lawmakers spoke to the US House of Representatives this week about the significance of Modi’s visit to the US.

I take this opportunity to talk about a very important visit by Prime Minister Modi this week. I am thrilled that this person is coming to America to extend the goodwill between our two nations in one of the most strategically important relationships we have in the world, Congressman Rich McCormick said Tuesday.

Congressman Joe Wilson from North Carolina said the existing US-India partnership was evidenced by the fact that Modi was warmly welcomed here at the House Chamber, Madison Square Garden and Howdy, Modi’ at Houston.

With India as the largest democracy and America as the oldest democracy, both share the values ​​of democracy with the rule of law pitting authoritarians against gun rule, he said .

