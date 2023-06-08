Politics
Ramaphosa to call Chinas Xi as Cabinet remains silent on moving BRICS summit
President Cyril Ramaphosa will have a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week as Pretoria tries to resolve its dilemma over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s entry into South Africa to attend the BRICS summit in August.
Ramaphosa’s appeal to Xi is fueling speculation that he may ask the Chinese leader if he would be willing to host the summit in China and co-chair it with South Africa. Senior officials said Daily Maverick that moving the summit is an option being considered to prevent Putin from visiting South Africa.
Ramaphosa spoke on the phone with Putin on Wednesday to discuss the African peacekeeping mission on the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July and the upcoming BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August, a Kremlin statement said.
Interestingly, in its statement on the call, the South African presidency only mentioned the peace mission and the Russia-Africa summit as topics of conversation, but not the BRICS summit.
Read more in Daily Maverick: Ramaphosa calls Putin after Cabinet meeting and ahead of African-led peace mission
Presidential Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni remained silent on the details of the call between Ramaphosa and Putin during a press briefing on Wednesday: They remain conversations between the two. The presidents are authorized to discuss among themselves.
South Africa had not requested an equivalent call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday evening, his country’s embassy in South Africa said.
Ntshavheni confirmed that Ramaphosa would make a second phone call this week, to Xi. The other BRICS leaders, Brazilian President Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will receive calls from Ramaphosa in due course, she said.
Ramaphosa could use his call with Xi to discuss the proposal to move the BRICS summit scheduled for Johannesburg from Aug. 22-24 to China.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March, charging him with war crimes for his alleged complicity in the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. As a member of the ICC, South Africa would be forced to arrest Putin if he traveled to South Africa for the BRICS summit.
The South African government has previously said it is seeking a legal solution that would allow it to host Putin, while respecting its legal obligations to the ICC and its own ICC implementing legislation, which incorporates the Rome Statute. of the ICC.
But time is running out for South Africa to make the necessary changes. Officials said they were now considering options to prevent Putin from visiting South Africa, such as holding the summit online.
There were also rumors that the summit was moved to another country when BRICS foreign ministers met in Cape Town last week. China seems the preferred host if a new location is chosen.
It was reported earlier that Wednesday’s cabinet meeting would see a proposal for South Africa to co-chair the BRICS summit with China. This came after an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) led by Vice President Paul Mashatile met on Monday to discuss options.
Read more in Daily Maverick: Cabinet mulls moving BRICS summit to China
On Thursday, Ntshavheni said that as things stood, South Africa would still host the BRICS summit and that no decision to the contrary had yet been made. She did not confirm whether the issue was discussed at the Wednesday Cabinet meeting.
Nothing has changed
We have indicated that as we speak, nothing has changed. South Africa hosts the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. If there are changes in the work of the IMC, what they recommend and a decision is made, there will be an announcement to that effect. For now, the BRICS summit is taking place in South Africa and no decision to the contrary has been taken, she said.
She reiterated that the IMC was still deliberating and considering a number of permutations and proposals, as well as seeking advice from the Cabinet.
Ntshavhenis’ revelation that the BMI was still considering where and how to hold the BRICS summit could suggest serious disagreements between the government and the ANC over this issue.
Western countries would be happy if Putin did not travel to South Africa for the summit and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told African journalists on Wednesday that Ukraine would be happy too, as it would show that it was becoming increasingly difficult for Putin to travel.
But some diplomats have suggested it would be a blow to South Africa’s international prestige to chair the BRICS but not be able to host its summit.
There has also been speculation that China, a close ally of Russia, will refuse to help South Africa in hosting the summit and may tell South Africa that if it does not let Putin attend , Xi will also not participate.
Meanwhile, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, continues her contacts with the G7 governments to explain the African peace mission to Ukraine and Russia.
On Thursday, she had a 15-minute call with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa who expressed respect for African leaders’ efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, the Japanese embassy in Pretoria said.
Hayashi also said that Japan’s position is that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is a clear violation of international law and that a just and lasting peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved without Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine.
The demand that Russia withdraw from Ukraine as a basic condition for peace appears to have been the same basic message Pandor received in his meetings or phone calls with other G7 foreign ministers. DM
|
