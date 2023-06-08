Possible charges for Donald Trump in the investigation of the DOJ’s classified documents





As Special Counsel Jack Smith reportedly concludes his investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, people are speculating what charges the Justice Department may bring.

Trump could face an indictment on federal criminal charges as early as next week. Smith could take several routes when it comes to determining which charges are most likely to fall under the Espionage Act.

The charges could relate to 18 USC 793, a federal law that deals with the unlawful “withholding” of classified information or the “dissemination” of national security secrets, both of which are violations under the Act. ‘spying. Trump could also be charged under 18 USC 2071, which involves the unlawful removal of government documents held in the United States.

It’s possible that Smith decides to drop the charges of withholding or broadcasting and only charges Trump with obstruction of justice.

Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel and lead prosecutor in the Russia-Trump investigation, and Ryan Goodman, former special counsel at the Department of Defense, pointed to several pieces of evidence that could lead to obstruction charges in an article. Washington Post Opinion on Wednesday.

“If the Justice Department alleges that Trump or his aides were involved in tampering with CCTV footage of Mar-a-Lago, that is a form of obstruction of justice as acute as the alleged forgery June certification which represented that a diligent search for reactive documents had been made and all such documents were returned,” Weissmann and Goodman wrote.

The “June certification” refers to a letter signed by Christina Bobb, Trump’s lawyer, on June 3 attesting that all classified documents hidden at Mar-a-Lago had been returned to the government. The FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in August and discovered hundreds of additional classified documents in the former president’s possession. Bobb reportedly met with federal investigators in October 2022.

If prosecutors find that Trump or one of his aides intentionally tried to hide documents or obstruct the DOJ investigation, that could result in obstruction charges.

Mishandling classified government documents is a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Obstruction of justice is also a felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

If Trump is indicted, it will mark the first federal prosecution of a former president in US history. It could also have major implications for his 2024 presidential campaign. However, even if he is found guilty, it will not disqualify him from the presidency under the Constitution, according to Time.

Federal sources confirmed to multiple outlets on Wednesday that Trump had received a letter from Smith in recent weeks informing him that he was the target of a DOJ investigation. However, Trump flatly denied reports that the Justice Department tipped him off to the case, calling it a “witch hunt” and declaring his innocence.

“No one told me I was charged, and I shouldn’t be because I did NOTHING wrong, but I assumed for years that I was a target of the DOJ and the ARMED FBI,” Trump wrote. “A travesty of justice and election interference on a level never seen before. REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESSION MUST MAKE THIS THEIR #1 PROBLEM!!!”

On Wednesday morning, Taylor Budowich, who previously worked as the former president’s spokesperson, appeared before a grand jury in Florida that considered evidence and took testimony in the classified documents case.

Budowich runs MAGA Inc., the Trump-aligned super PAC, and he was the first person to be publicly named as a witness who testified before the Florida grand jury.

Smith will have to figure out where he wants to press charges, most likely in Florida or Washington, DC, with the former expected to provide a more favorable jury for Trump.

Smith is also special counsel in another DOJ investigation into Trump’s actions during and after the 2020 election that led to the U.S. Capitol uprising on January 6, 2021. Trump may be considering possible conspiracy charges in that investigation. .

Former Trump White House official Steve Bannon has reportedly been subpoenaed for documents and testimony by the federal grand jury in Washington related to the Jan. 6 investigation. Bannon has previously been charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with two subpoenas issued by the House Select Committee on Jan. 6. He was sentenced to four months in prison and fined $6,500.

