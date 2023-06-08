China would build a spy station in Cuba

China and Cuba have reached a secret pact allowing Beijing to build a wiretapping facility on the island 160 kilometers from the United States, US media reported Thursday.

A senior White House official described the reports as inaccurate without specifying what they disputed in the reports.

According to reports, which first appeared in The Wall Street Journalthe spy facility would allow China to collect electronic communications from across the southeastern United States, where many military bases are located, and monitor US ship traffic.

Asked about the report, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Reuters: “We are not aware of the matter and therefore cannot comment at this time.”

US intelligence officials familiar with the project were quoted anonymously as saying China had agreed to pay several billion dollars to financially-struggling Cuba for the right to build the facility, although it is unclear not when the project could be operational.

The potential facility has alarmed President Joe Biden’s administration due to its proximity to the United States, according to reports. The White House and many congressional lawmakers see China as America’s main economic and military rival. The United States is the largest economy in the world and China the second.

Earlier this year, the United States shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, but not before it crossed the expanse of the United States and flew over numerous military bases. Last weekend, a Chinese warship slammed into the bow of a US destroyer as it sailed through international waters in the Taiwan Strait. The United States said the incident forced the American ship to slow down to avoid a collision.

A Defense Department official said the United States would not comment directly on reports of a proposed Chinese installation in Cuba.

On a broader level, we are very aware of [Chinas] is trying to invest in infrastructure around the world that may have military purposes, including in the Western Hemisphere, the official said. We will continue to monitor it closely and remain confident that we are able to meet all of our security commitments at home and across the region.

US officials believe the Chinese facility in Cuba would allow Beijing to conduct signals intelligence activities, which could include monitoring a range of communications, including emails, phone calls and satellite transmissions. , the media said.

Republican opponents of Biden were quick to attack the administration over the Chinese adventure in the Western Hemisphere, though it’s unclear what, if anything, the United States could do to stop it.

Joe Biden needs to wake up to the real Chinese threats on our doorstep, former United Nations ambassador and current Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley wrote on Twitter.

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, the closest US state to Cuba, said on Twitter: “Cuba’s threat to America is not only real, it is far worse than that.