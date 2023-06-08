Connect with us

Politics

China would build a spy station in Cuba

China would build a spy station in Cuba

 


China and Cuba have reached a secret pact allowing Beijing to build a wiretapping facility on the island 160 kilometers from the United States, US media reported Thursday.

A senior White House official described the reports as inaccurate without specifying what they disputed in the reports.

According to reports, which first appeared in The Wall Street Journalthe spy facility would allow China to collect electronic communications from across the southeastern United States, where many military bases are located, and monitor US ship traffic.

Asked about the report, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Reuters: “We are not aware of the matter and therefore cannot comment at this time.”

US intelligence officials familiar with the project were quoted anonymously as saying China had agreed to pay several billion dollars to financially-struggling Cuba for the right to build the facility, although it is unclear not when the project could be operational.

The potential facility has alarmed President Joe Biden’s administration due to its proximity to the United States, according to reports. The White House and many congressional lawmakers see China as America’s main economic and military rival. The United States is the largest economy in the world and China the second.

Earlier this year, the United States shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, but not before it crossed the expanse of the United States and flew over numerous military bases. Last weekend, a Chinese warship slammed into the bow of a US destroyer as it sailed through international waters in the Taiwan Strait. The United States said the incident forced the American ship to slow down to avoid a collision.

A Defense Department official said the United States would not comment directly on reports of a proposed Chinese installation in Cuba.

On a broader level, we are very aware of [Chinas] is trying to invest in infrastructure around the world that may have military purposes, including in the Western Hemisphere, the official said. We will continue to monitor it closely and remain confident that we are able to meet all of our security commitments at home and across the region.

US officials believe the Chinese facility in Cuba would allow Beijing to conduct signals intelligence activities, which could include monitoring a range of communications, including emails, phone calls and satellite transmissions. , the media said.

Republican opponents of Biden were quick to attack the administration over the Chinese adventure in the Western Hemisphere, though it’s unclear what, if anything, the United States could do to stop it.

Joe Biden needs to wake up to the real Chinese threats on our doorstep, former United Nations ambassador and current Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley wrote on Twitter.
Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, the closest US state to Cuba, said on Twitter: “Cuba’s threat to America is not only real, it is far worse than that.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/7129028.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: