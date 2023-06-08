Politics
Turks expected foreign policy with Erdogan again at the helm – Middle East Monitor
Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections were decided after a battle over the country’s identity and political orientations. Much of the attention in regional and international circles is now focused on possible developments in Turkey’s foreign policy, especially after the appointment of intelligence chief Hakan Fidan as foreign minister, succeeding Mevlut Cavusoglu .
Based on the policies adopted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government over the past two years, Turkey’s foreign policy is fairly predictable in the immediate term unless, of course, international or other surprises arise. Compared to the last decade, which started with the Arab Spring revolutions and witnessed Turkey’s deep involvement in various regional issues, the current foreign policy should become more conservative without jeopardizing the gains achieved or the influential presence of the country in the region extending from the Caucasus. to North Africa.
Internationally, Turkey will remain committed to its cold alliance with the United States under President Joe Biden’s administration and will strive to manage differences quietly. The hope will be that the next presidential election produces an administration in Washington that is more understanding of Turkey’s security concerns and its regional and international challenges.
At the same time, Turkey will not abandon its developing relationship with Moscow, which backed Erdogan’s re-election, unlike the country’s Western allies who hoped for his downfall. Accordingly, Turkey will adhere to a policy of “flexible balance” between Washington and Moscow so that it can continue to reject the Russian invasion of Ukraine and will work to thwart Vladimir Putin’s attempts to dominate the Black Sea, alongside a refusal to accept Western sanctions against Russia. Turkey will likely continue to cooperate with the Kremlin in handling a number of regional conflicts in which the interests of the two sides differ, such as Syria, Libya and the South Caucasus. Economic relations between Turkey and Russia should be strengthened taking into account the specific needs of each.
OPINION: What can Libya expect from re-elected Erdogan and warmer relations between Cairo and Ankara?
In addition, Turkey will try to impose conditions on NATO enlargement to Sweden, after accepting Finland’s membership, as it seeks to obtain more F-16 planes from weapons Americans, in particular to strengthen its defense capabilities. Turkey’s relations with China will continue to develop in light of the common interests that now bind them. Accordingly, Turkiye will continue to turn a blind eye to Beijing’s grave human rights abuses against Uyghurs in East Turkestan.
At the regional level, Turkey should continue its open approach of the past two years towards all countries. It will maintain its strong relationship with Qatar while strengthening its economic and political ties with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States. Further developments are likely to occur in relations with Egypt given the economic challenges facing both countries. With cooperation from Moscow, this could help break the deadlock that is hampering the political process in Libya after Turkey launched a military intervention in 2020 to thwart attempts by General Khalifa Haftar and his regional allies to seize from Tripoli. The rapprochement with Egypt could also allow for the settlement of the demarcation of maritime borders, the definition of exclusive economic zones in the eastern Mediterranean and perhaps greater cooperation in the production of energy.
Turkey’s economic and political relations with Iran are expected to grow despite the latter’s sympathy for opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Erdogan’s pragmatism will prevail on this and other issues, as usual. It is also likely that Ankara’s improved relations with Armenia, whose president attended Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony, will of course result in an increase in Turkey’s influence in the Caucasus. of the South at the expense of Iran and Russia.
In the most pressing regional issue, Syria, Turkey, will most likely take a piecemeal approach, meaning it will not hesitate to cooperate with the regime and its allies when interests are mutual on a specific issue, such as the Syrian Democratic Forces and the expulsion of Americans from east of the Euphrates, for example. However, he will not hesitate to clash if necessary and take advantage of the weakness of his rivals in Moscow and Tehran, who are also vying for influence in Syria.
This article first appeared in Arabic inAl-Araby Al-JadeedJune 7, 2023
The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20230608-turkiyes-expected-foreign-policy-with-erdogan-again-at-the-helm/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
