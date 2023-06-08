Trump steps up efforts to undermine classified documents case





As prosecutors entered what appeared to be the final stages of their investigation into former President Donald J. Trump’s handling of classified documents, Mr. Trump launched a preemptive strike against a possible indictment, releasing a pair of posts on his social media platform at first. Thursday morning which sought to delegitimize the investigation.

Mr. Trump accused a top federal prosecutor in the investigation of the documents of seeking to bribe and intimidate an attorney representing one of the witnesses in the case. He claimed the prosecutor offered the lawyer a senior judgeship in the Biden administration if his client turned on President Trump.

Mr. Trump’s attacks on Truth Social were drawn from a playbook he has used time and time again to undermine investigations into his conduct. His efforts to tar both investigations and investigators began long before he was president and continued throughout his tenure, perhaps especially during the investigation into his possible collusion with Russian officials. in 2016.

Mr. Trump’s messages on Thursday originated in an effort by his legal team to gather allegations of possible misconduct by prosecutors in the documents case.

A few weeks ago, as Trump aides and attorneys grew increasingly concerned about an impending indictment, they began compiling a list of complaints of alleged misconduct by the from prosecutors in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The list of grievances was later placed in the draft of a letter written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland intended to alert Mr. Garland to attorneys’ concerns about the way Mr. Smiths’ team handled the case. documents, the people said.

An abbreviated version of the letter, which also requested a formal meeting with Mr. Garland, was sent to the Justice Department late last month. That culminated in a meeting this week between three of Mr. Trump and Mr. Smith’s attorneys and other prosecutors, not including the attorney general.

Mr Trump’s accusations about being offered a judgeship sounded like an allegation uncovered as his attorneys were filing complaints against the prosecution team, people familiar with the matter said.

They said the allegation was that during a meeting with a defense attorney representing a potential witness against Mr Trump, a senior prosecutor in the documents case uncharacteristically and possibly inappropriately raised a request that the lawyer had submitted to become a municipal judge. in Washington.

Mr. Trump’s legal team believed the prosecutors’ comment may have been a veiled threat aimed at pressuring the attorney to turn his client into a cooperating witness, the people said.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mr Smith, declined to comment.

During a Thursday press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President Biden was asked how he could convince the public that the Justice Department was righteous in the wake of repeated attacks by Mr Trump. He replied, I have never, not once suggested to the Department of Justice what it should or should not do regarding whether or not to lay a charge.

Throughout his life, Mr. Trump has treated every challenge thrown at him as an ongoing negotiation. His instinct is to go directly to the person he considers to be the highest official in an organization to lodge a complaint. Such was the case when Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III was appointed in 2017; Mr. Trump’s advisers had to stop him from trying to contact Mr. Mueller directly to plead his case.

By broadcasting his complaints on social media rather than filing them in court papers to a judge, Mr. Trump has avoided the normal method of bringing charges of prosecutorial misconduct, a method that, of course, also imposes a burden of truth and accuracy on the accuser.

If an indictment were filed, he could choose to include his complaints in a motion to dismiss the case. In theory, he could also file a motion before any charges are filed using the complaints to attack the process of investigating him with the grand jury.

Since his days as a New York real estate developer decades ago, Mr. Trump has sought to undermine people scrutinizing his company’s behavior. His business was sued in 1973 by the Department of Justice, alleging racially discriminatory housing practices. Mr. Trump’s lawyer, brutal repairman Roy M. Cohn, claimed in court documents filed in a countersuit that the government had engaged in Gestapo-like tactics and called in investigators from the soldiers of ‘assault.

A few years later, Mr. Trump was investigated by the Brooklyn federal prosecutor for a possible fraud charge related to his acquisition of a parcel of land. Mr. Trump met with investigators without a lawyer present. The case was eventually dropped, but Mr Trump continued to complain to people about what he had been through.

Decades later, when then-New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman investigated Mr. Trump’s for-profit college, Trump University, Mr. Trump filed a complaint with ethics officials of the state claiming that Mr. Schneiderman had sought to raise funds from him before and claimed that the investigation was a punishment for not having done more to contribute.

Even before Mr. Trump was indicted in a Manhattan state court earlier this year for a silent payment to a porn star, he had already spent months bashing District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg. as a puppet of Mr. Trump’s political enemies. . He repeatedly called Mr. Bragg, Manhattan’s first black prosecutor, a racist. And he is currently seeking to have the judge assigned to the case, Acting Judge Juan M. Merchan, challenged, saying the judge has conflicts because someone close to him worked with Democrats.

After Mr. Trump took office as president, he and his allies repeatedly turned their anger on law enforcement officials involved in investigations that approached him.

In 2018, for example, after federal agents raided the office of Michael Cohen, Mr. Trump’s personal attorney at the time, looking for evidence of campaign finance violations, Rudolph W. Giuliani, another lawyer close to Mr. Trump, opened an attack on the FBI

Mr. Giuliani said the FBI office in New York that he once worked closely with as a U.S. attorney in Manhattan behaved like stormtroopers during the raid, the same language as Mr. Cohn had used years earlier.

But the way Mr. Trump approaches Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations is likely to follow more closely the way he has sought to fight the Mueller investigation.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly attacked the FBI and prosecutors working for Mr. Mueller, calling the Russia investigation a witch hunt. Mr. Trump and his allies tried to destroy the legitimacy of the investigation by confusing the issues that internal Justice Department investigators later uncovered and misrepresenting the facts used by John Durham, another special prosecutor who examined the Russia investigation, in its own investigation.

