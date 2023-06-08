Politics
Kamala Harris of the United States to host a luncheon for Prime Minister Modi during his state visit | Latest India News
Washington Kamala Harris, the Indian-born first vice president of the United States, will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lunch at the State Department on June 23, a day after the prime minister attended the state dinner in the White House during his visit to Washington. CC.
Read here: Modis visit will set new benchmarks, will be seen as a real stepping stone: senior Pentagon official
Harris and Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff, along with Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and his wife Evan Ryan, who is also the White House Cabinet Secretary, will host the luncheon in the State Department’s prestigious Benjamin Franklin Room.
Separately, on Wednesday, the White House reaffirmed that it was looking forward to welcoming Modi. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the visit will confirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India, as well as the warm ties of family and friendship that unite Americans and Indians.
The Prime Minister and the President will discuss ways to strengthen our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared determination to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including defense and energy. and clean space, Jean- dit Pierre.
The lunch is important because it will give the PM and the Vice President the opportunity to spend time together. With President Joe Biden deciding to run for re-election and once again choosing Harris as his running mate, the political profile of the vice presidents has risen. Even though her approval ratings are relatively low, as an African American woman, with South Asian heritage, she is seen as potentially attractive to three major political constituencies in the 2024 race.
Harris became the administration’s key voice on abortion. The Supreme Court’s verdict overturning Roe v. Wade and removing any nationwide abortion rights protections led to restrictive abortion-related laws or bans in many Republican states. But it also produced a major political backlash against Republicans, which helped Democrats midterms last year and will be a key issue in the 2024 polls.
Harris is also raising her foreign policy profile. This year, she visited Ghana, Zambia and Tanzania on a high-profile trip to Africa to counter China’s influence on the continent, and led the US delegation to the Munich Conference on security. She is also in charge of space policy and has taken the lead on technology policy, particularly artificial intelligence, issues that are high on the India-US bilateral agenda.
Harris has her Indian roots and often refers to the influence of her mother. His mother Shyamala Gopalan was born in Chennai and studied at Lady Irwin College, University of Delhi before moving to the United States to pursue her postgraduate studies in nutrition and endocrinology. Harris’s father, Donald Harris, was from Jamaica, but her parents divorced when she was seven, Harris was raised by her Indian mother.
Modi met Harris during his visit to Washington in September 2021. Harris then spoke publicly about the importance of the India-US relationship, but also highlighted the principles of democracy and diversity as key values binding their nations together. Inviting him to visit India, Modi said: Your election as Vice President of the United States was such an important and historic event. You are the source of inspiration for so many people around the world.
Read here: With the arrival of Modi, what are we doing to solve this problem? : US lawmakers on the issue of visa wait times
The Prime Minister arrives in New York on June 21, when he will lead International Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters. He will then travel to Washington DC where he will have a private dinner with President Biden. On June 22, after a welcoming ceremony, individual talks, bilateral talks at delegation level and a working lunch at the White House, Modi will address a joint meeting of the US Congress.
|
