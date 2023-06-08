Donald Trump calls for a new trial in the E. Jean Carroll case





A $5million jury verdict that found Donald Trump responsible for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll was ‘grossly excessive’ and he should either get a new trial or pay less damages , lawyers for the former president said on Thursday.

In court documents filed in federal court in Manhattan, Trump’s attorneys argued that the $2 million the jury awarded Carroll for the battery claim, involving an alleged attack at a New York City department store in the 1990s, were inflated because jurors did not find by a “preponderance of the evidence” that Trump raped Carroll only that he sexually abused her.

“Such abuse could have included groping the complainant’s breasts through clothing or similar conduct, which is far from rape,” the filing states.

The jury had also awarded Carroll just under $3 million for his libel suit. Trump’s lawyers argued in the filing that that amount should also be reduced, because part of the award stemmed from Trump’s denial of violating it.

Trump’s legal team asked the judge to reduce the total $5 million to around $900,000 or grant Trump a new trial.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, called Trump’s arguments “frivolous.”

The jury “carefully considered the evidence presented by Ms. Carroll” during the two-week trial that ended last month, Kaplan said, and “Trump did not present a single witness to him.”

Kaplan added: “This time, Trump will not be able to escape the consequences of his actions.”

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carroll’s lawsuit included a battery claim for the alleged attack in the locker room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store near Trump Tower in 1996.

The battery complaint included different items, including one for rape and one for sexual abuse.

Asked on his verdict sheet whether Carroll, 79, had proven by a preponderance of the evidence that Mr. Trump had raped Ms. Carroll, the nine-person jury checked the box that said no. When asked if Carroll had proven Mr. Trump sexually abused Ms. Carroll, the jury checked the box that said yes.

Jurors did not speak to reporters after the verdict to explain their rationale. Carroll testified that Trump raped her, but said she was attacked from behind and did not see how he penetrated her.

Trump, who has consistently denied Carroll’s allegations and any wrongdoing, also filed a notice of appeal in the case.

The case that went to trial was Carroll’s second lawsuit against Trump. In a court filing earlier this week, Trump also tried to use the jury’s verdict to block a separate and still pending libel suit that Carroll brought against Trump when he was president, where she argued that he had defamed her by calling her rape complaint a hoax.

The filing argues that the lawsuit that had been tied to appeals over whether Trump had presidential immunity from his claims should not be allowed to proceed since the jury in the other case did not say so. responsible for rape.

The determinative question in this case is, and always has been, whether a rape occurred in Bergdorf Goodman’s locker room, according to Trump’s filing, and the jury found that it did not.

Kaplan also pushed back on that argument earlier this week.

Contrary to Donald Trump’s latest arguments, the jury verdict makes complete sense because the jury believed E. Jean Carroll when she testified that Trump sexually assaulted her, it concluded that Trump knowingly lied about Ms Carroll when he later claimed otherwise, she said.

