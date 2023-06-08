



PRAYER ALERT: Activists Target Indonesian Believers June 08, 2023 Crowds of Islamist militants reportedly prevented Christians from practicing their religion in two towns on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The extremists are believed to have disrupted Christians as they worshiped at a cafe in a village in Binjai, 21 km from Medan, capital of North Sumatra province, last month. In Riau, capital of Pekanbaru province in South Sumatra, a mob reportedly stopped the churches of Bethel Indonesia (Indonesian Bethel Church or GBI) worship service. Morning Star News (MSN) reported that during the attack on North Sumatra, at least 40 activists stopped midday worship at Binjai cafe where Mawar Sharon’s congregation met, according to Binjai website MetroLangkatBinjai.com. In Riau, a video posted on social media shows strangers preventing the GBI church from going to worship. Rev Henrek Lokra, Executive Secretary of the Justice and Peace Office of the Communion of Christian Churches (Indonesian Church Association or PGI) told MSN that PGI is investigating the cases. Andreas A. Yewangoe, former president of PGI, condemned the incidents. It is absolutely regrettable that this [kind of] the case is happening again, Yewangoe told MSN. The attackers paid no heed to the address of our presidents that the constitution is superior to everything else, including agreements between the officials concerned, which always put weak minorities in a corner. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in a January speech to regional leaders, told them not to let local agreements replace constitutional guarantees of religious freedom. Iranians’ jail term reduced Iranian Christians are encouraged that the Tehran Court of Appeal has reduced the 10-year prison sentence against Armenian-Iranian Joseph Shahbazian to two years for acting against national security by promoting of Zionist Christianity, but they regret that the court did not acquit him. Joseph was among nearly 40 people arrested in a raid coordinated by Iranian intelligence agents on house churches in Tehran, Karaj and Malayer in 2020. In June 2022, Joseph was sentenced to 10 years in prison. An appeals court upheld the decision in August 2022, after which Joseph was summoned to Evin prison to begin serving his sentence. Later, the Supreme Court ruled that there was insufficient evidence to show inconclusively that Joseph had led a house church. A new trial was held in the Court of Appeal on May 24 this year. The appeals court upheld the conviction but reduced the prison sentence and withdrew an additional two-year sentence of internal exile. The latest Mayflower family arrives in the United States The last family of five from the Holy Reformed Church in Shenzhen (also known as the Mayflower Church) arrived safely in the United States ten days ago. The mother had been unable to board the plane to the United States with other church members in April and was stranded in Thailand. PRAISE AND PRAYER Pray that Christians in Indonesia can worship without interference and that the incidents in Sumatra only serve to strengthen the church

Thank God for Joseph Shahbazian’s reduced sentence but pray he doesn’t have to serve the remaining two years in prison

Praise God that the last family of the Mayflower Church arrived safely in the United States (Sources: ChinaAid, Middle East Concern, Morning Star News)

