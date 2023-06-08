Why Imran Khan disappeared from Pakistani media





Imran Khan’s arrest sparked widespread protests, violence and anger directed at the military

It was a surreal moment. Pakistani presenter Kashif Abbasi was talking about a legal petition filed by a lawyer against former Prime Minister Imran Khan on his Tuesday evening live broadcast.

Mr. Abbasi says his name, then stops: “He filed an article six petition against Imran Khan, I’m sorry, against the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf.”

We tried to speak to Mr. Abbasi, but he did not answer us.

Over the past week, you will have struggled to hear Imran Khan’s name or see his picture in the Pakistani media.

His arrest a month ago for corruption is the backdrop to this crackdown. When Mr Khan was taken from a court complex in Islamabad on May 9, protests erupted across the country. Some protested peacefully, but there was also violence.

Military buildings, including the house of Lahore’s top military commander, were attacked. Police have arrested thousands of Khan supporters and the army has said it intends to try the alleged perpetrators of the attacks in military courts, which human rights groups including Amnesty International have said. declared contrary to international law.

Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister last year – elections are due by the end of 2023

On May 31, Pakistani media regulator Pemra issued a directive to Pakistani news channels. After mentioning the events of May 9, the directive reminds the media that they must refrain from giving airtime to people who spread hate speech.

There is no mention of Imran Khan’s name in the directive, but we spoke to several people from different TV stations who told us that the message had been conveyed in clear terms to their channels.

Imran Khan’s name should not be mentioned, his photo not shown, his voice not heard, even a mention on the channels’ tapes was not allowed, they told us. If it were necessary to mention it, Mr Khan should only be referred to by his title, the president of his party, the PTI.

Two sources told the BBC they had spoken directly to the owners of the TV stations they work for. They say the owners had been summoned to a meeting with senior military and intelligence officials who told the channels in no uncertain terms what was expected.

The story continues

“They were told that you would not release any information bearing his name and that if you did, you would be responsible for it,” said a source who works at Pakistani television. All media contributors spoke to us on condition of anonymity.

The BBC has approached the military for a response, but has yet to hear from them. Pemra’s chief executive confirmed they had issued the directive, but said no instructions had been given to news channels to stop mentioning Imran Khan.

This is not the first time a politician has been banned; during Imran Khan’s time in power, speeches by his political opponent Nawaz Sharif were banned.

“Censorship has always existed in one way or another in Pakistan,” a journalist told me. “I used to get calls from the ISPR [the military’s press wing] saying that there would be consequences for speaking critically of Imran Khan.

“At the time, we were struggling to find opposition leaders to talk to because they were in jail. Now we are struggling to get anyone from the PTI. The main difference between the mandate of Khan and now is that they now have this justification for the May 9 violence.”

The media told us about how this policy could affect their channels.

“The top channels here said, ‘How are you going to handle this?’ The fear is that the channels will lose their credibility sooner rather than later if they do not air any information on the PTI and push government press conferences.

“A huge number of people also watch television because they want to hear from Imran Khan. On the day of his arrest, the viewership was incredibly high.”

After being arrested and later released, many senior PTI leaders announced that they were leaving the party. The media limits are just the latest attempt to curtail Imran Khan’s influence ahead of an election due later this year.

There are some who disagree with the way it has been portrayed.

“He was twisted for political gain, saying his name is banned,” said Faisal Vawda, a former PTI leader and former close aide to Khan. He left the party at the end of 2022. “He [the Pemra directive] does not officially say anywhere in terms of law that it is about him.

“Anyone involved in terrorism, any form of violence will not be allowed in the media, this is the basic law of the land.

“Technically, he [Khan] fits into this scenario because he was in charge of it. All the witnesses say they received the instructions from him.”

This is what Mr Khan disputes, saying that the violence was encouraged by the intelligence services, although he did not provide proof of it.

People involved in the media we spoke to found this frustrating.

“It’s crazy,” says a regular contributor to television news channels. He takes part in discussions on May 9, but is not authorized to appoint Imran Khan.

“When you arrive they ask you not to talk about establishment interference in politics because they are afraid it will get them in trouble. Even if you mention his name, because of the delay they will just page you . It’s just an environment of fear, it’s like we’re living under martial law.”

The establishment is the shorthand term for Pakistan’s powerful military and intelligence agencies that many analysts believe are behind the recent crackdown.

Although there is precedent for restrictions on Pakistani media – they are currently ranked 150 out of 180 for press freedom by the Reporters Without Borders Index – there are fears that recent weeks have had a lasting impact on freedom of expression.

“I think [that since 9 May] we have lost the space we had since the Musharraf era. We have lost that freedom of expression,” a journalist told me. “Over the past year, the way the military has been criticized on TV channels and newspapers – I’ve never seen that.

“Now I think it will take us years, maybe a decade, to reclaim that space.”

“It’s an unprecedented level,” said another. “It’s the self-censorship that’s actually the worst. It makes me doubt myself, my team questions themselves. They come to me in fear that they’re wrong, a header, inviting a guest particular because they might mention Imran Khan or be sympathetic towards what is happening to the party.

“You never know who can be picked up. We’re really under pressure.”

