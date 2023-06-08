Politics
Will Boris Johnson accept his fate in the Partygate investigation? Former prime minister wonders whether he should challenge findings of Commons committee report on whether he lied to MPs
- The former Prime Minister has received a draft version of the report from the Commons Privileges Committee
- If found guilty, the committee has the power to recommend the suspension of Parliament
Last night Boris Johnson was considering challenging the findings of an investigation into whether he lied about Partygate.
The former Prime Minister has been handed a preliminary version of the Commons Privileges Committee’s controversial report into whether he lied to MPs when he said gatherings in Downing Street did not break lockdown rules.
Committee MPs have been accused of prejudging the issue after releasing an interim report in March before taking evidence from Mr Johnson in which they said it should have been obvious to him that the rules were being broken .
During a heated three-hour evidence session later that month, he said he hadn’t lied.
He accused the committee, chaired by former Labor deputy leader Harriet Harman, of acting as prosecutor, judge and jury against him. Allies of the former prime minister have branded the 14-month investigation a witch hunt.
Mr Johnson has now been asked to make further submissions if he wishes to influence the committees final conclusion later this month.
If found guilty, the committee has the power to recommend Mr Johnson’s suspension from Parliament. Basically, a suspension of ten days or more could trigger a by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
The former Prime Minister’s allies are increasingly convinced that the committee will stop short of imposing the nuclear option.
However, parliamentary sources confirmed that Labor would be able to change the committee’s recommendation to offer a longer sentence. Mr Johnson’s fate would then hinge on his ability to persuade Tory MPs to support him. Tory sources said Rishi Sunak was reluctant to order his MPs to vote for Mr Johnson, meaning they would likely get a free vote.
Former MEP David Campbell Bannerman, a top ally of Mr Johnson, warned last night that it would end very badly for Boris’ enemies in the party if they sided with Labor in a bid to end his parliamentary career.
An ally of the MP said the Tories would be plunged into civil war if Mr Johnson was expelled.
Mr Johnson told the committee that his statements to MPs were made in good faith and based on what I honestly knew and believed at the time.
A spokesperson for the privileges committee said: The committee is proceeding in accordance with its previously published procedure. Under this procedure, if the committee decides to criticize Mr. Johnson, it will not come to a final conclusion until it takes into account further submissions from Mr. Johnson.
The committee will then report back to the House in the usual way, and it will be for the House and not the committee to decide this matter.
The seven-member committee includes four Tory MPs but is led by Ms Harman, who was given the role despite publicly criticizing Mr Johnson over Partygate.
He said he believed all the rules were followed at events he attended himself. And he said he was informed by senior aides that Covid regulations were being adhered to at all events at No 10.
Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak were both fined £50 for a Cabinet Room event in which aides briefly gathered between meetings to wish him a happy birthday.
Former assistant Cleo Watson, who helped organize the event, told Prospect Magazine last night that it was, in retrospect, obviously stupid.
She said: Everyone was working together, it was just before the next meeting, it was during the day. It seemed…a much grayer area than some things.
