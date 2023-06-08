Donald Trump’s ties to LIV could fuel antitrust review into PGA merger





Some golf fans are hailing Donald Trump as the winner of the merger of LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, but the former presidents’ ties to the Saudi-backed league could hurt chances of getting the deals approved, said learned On The Money.

The Department of Justice had already investigated the PGA Tour over its dispute with LIV before Tuesday’s stunning deal ended the nearly year-long legal battle.

LIV had accused the PGA of running an illegal monopoly, and the new for-profit business venture – which also includes Europe-based DP World Tour – fails to address any of those concerns, according to multiple antitrust experts.

The deal ends the competition between organizations that merger laws are meant to prevent, said a former antitrust official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Nothing was done in advance to put regulators at ease. This is a very poorly thought out deal and they will be tied to litigation for months.

(Left to right) Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler and Donald Trump

Final details of the deal are expected by the end of the year, but the deal will still need to get approval from federal regulators who have the power to block it.

Trumpsties to LIV — having hosted events at its golf clubs — could further motivate Biden administration officials to try to scuttle the merger, another source said.

This will certainly force the Bidens FTC and the DOJ to review the deal, particularly because of the involvement of the Trump family, a source told On The Money. The fact that these LIV tournaments took place at Trumps clubs makes him a relevant character since he paid for it.

It’s unclear how much money the Saudi sovereign wealth fund that backs LIV spent on the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has spent $2 billion over the past two years to launch LIV, attracting some of the world’s best players with eye-popping financial windfalls.

The tour even reportedly offered Tiger Woods between $700 and $800 million to join, but he declined.

PIF will take a 20% stake in the still-named new entity, The Post previously reported, and no antitrust lawyers were involved in the PGA-LIV talks, sources told Bloomberg.

I doubt there’s a silver bullet because LIV didn’t have outside counsel before the deal was announced, so it’s unlikely there was any real antitrust scrutiny, an insider said. the FTC.

Not only are there significant antitrust concerns, but the fact that Saudi money is involved means there will likely be CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) concerns, the source added.

CFIUS, which has the authority to review any deal that could allow a foreign entity to control a U.S. company, will likely review the transactions, insiders said.

This agreement is a violation of the essence of competition, adds the source. On top of that, it’s the most aggressive antitrust division in the history of the Justice Department.

They wouldn’t let Baskins merge with Robbins today, another source joked.

The relationship between LIV and Trump goes beyond just golf. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, received a $2 billion investment from the PIF.

Trump applauded the merger on his Truth Social social media platform, posting: Great Golf News LIV. A big, beautiful and glamorous affair for the wonderful world of golf. Congratulations to all !!!

He predicted last year that the heated rivals would merge.

All of those golfers who remain loyal to the highly treacherous PGA, in all its various guises, will pay a heavy price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV arrives, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

