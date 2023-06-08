After the destruction of a dam in Ukraine, thousands of people flee to find water and shelter





KHERSON, Ukraine Thousands of people escaped flooded homes in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, many rescued from rooftops, a day after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam sparked another humanitarian disaster along the lines frontline of the 15 month war. Floodwaters engulfed streets and homes and caused residents to flee with what meager possessions they could carry from dozens of communities on both sides of the Dnipro River, which divides warring armies in much of southern Ukraine. As the debris-choked waters began to peak on Wednesday, reports said some 4,000 people had been evacuated from areas controlled by Russia and Ukraine, officials on both sides said, a fraction of the roughly 41,000 residents who, according to Ukraine’s estimates, were at risk. of the flood. The US State Department estimated that around 20,000 people would need to be resettled. It is still unclear what caused the dams to break. Experts said a deliberate explosion inside the dam, which has been under Russian control since the start of the war, most likely caused the massive steel-reinforced concrete structure to collapse.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces, which have consistently used the destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure as a tactic of war, blew up the dam to use the flood as a weapon. Russian officials blamed Ukrainian shelling for damaging the facility, but experts said it was highly unlikely to cause its collapse. A State Department spokesman, Vedant Patel, said the United States could not say who was behind the breaching of the dams.

In calls with Mr. Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a full investigation by a commission made up of UN officials, as well as Russian and Ukrainian experts . Mr Erdogan said the investigation should be conducted in a way that leaves no room for suspicion. There were still no confirmed reports of fatalities, and the scale of the disaster, which drained a giant reservoir used for drinking water and irrigation, was only beginning to take shape. At least seven people were missing in the floods, Russian news agency Tass reported, citing Vladimir Leontiev, the Russian mayor of Nova Kakhovka. On the Ukrainian side, three people are missing, the national police said. Mr Zelensky said hundreds of thousands of people did not have normal access to drinking water and that emergency services were working to get clean water to areas controlled by Ukraine .

In the Ukrainian city of Kherson on the west bank, rescuers completely evacuated a neighborhood submerged in fetid floodwaters, venturing out in boats to pull people from rooftops and upper stories of houses. The river crested about 10 feet above normal in Kherson, and Ukrhydroenergo, the country’s main hydroelectric power company, said it would begin to recede in the coming days. Mykolaiv, a Black Sea port city that was already under pressure as a hub for people fleeing the fighting, was providing shelter for evacuees. It has been difficult to get information about Russian-occupied areas of the east bank, but state television showed images of flooded villages and Russian-appointed officials said around 1,500 people had been evacuated.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed occupation governor of the Kherson region, said 48 temporary accommodation with 2,700 beds had been set up, partly with the help of Russia’s emergency ministry. It declared a state of emergency and listed 35 towns that had been hit by flooding on the Russian side of the Dnipro, including places where water reached the roofs of buildings. Fueling fears that Russia is continuing a practice that prompted the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Mr Putin and one of his top aides, Mr Saldo said the occupation authorities were taking away children flooded settlements under the dam and sent them to holiday camps in other parts of the Kherson region or in the Crimea. Over the past year, Ukraine and human rights officials have condemned the removal or forcible transfer of Ukrainian children as a war crime.

The environmental toll of the disaster was also becoming clear. Ukraine’s agriculture ministry has warned that the destruction of dams has cut off water to hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland, turning some of the country’s most productive grain fields into deserts as early as next year. The dam held back a body of water the size of the Great Salt Lake in Utah. Ukraine’s health ministry said thousands of fish had died and environmental groups warned that falling water levels in reservoirs would make it difficult for fish eggs to hatch and populations to rebuild. Ukrainian officials also said about 150 tonnes of machine oil was released from a dam’s engine room, sending toxic waters downstream. Another 300 tons of oil were still at risk of spilling into the river. Environmental groups have warned of pesticides, fuels and other toxins being dumped into Dnipro. Destroying the dams could also risk diverting attention, resources and personnel from a long-planned Ukrainian counteroffensive that US officials say may have begun this week. Flood-affected communities require large amounts of fuel, water and vehicles, all components that are also essential for military operations, while National Guard soldiers help with disaster relief. Fighting continued on Ukraine’s eastern frontlines on Wednesday, with Ukraine shelling Russian positions and Russia attacking Kherson, even as the flooded city attempted to evacuate residents.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Wednesday not to focus too much on the Kremlins’ battlefield blunders so far. What they lack in quality they have bad morale, bad equipment, bad training, bad leadership, bad logistics they make up for in quantity, and quantity has a quality in itself like the generals keep telling us say it, he said.

Andrew E. Kramer reported from Kherson, Ukraine, Paul Sonne from Berlin and victoria kim from Seoul.

