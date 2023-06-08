Donald Trump hit below the belt after Chris Christie attacked Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner





Donald Trump doesn’t seem to like Chris Christie challenging him for the Republican Party nomination in 2024. The former allies decided to fight as badly as possible early on in their campaigns.

After the former New Jersey governor announced his candidacy on Tuesday, he took the time to criticize Donald Trump and the seemingly shady finances of his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. Of course, the former president didn’t like it, so he took it upon himself to retaliate in one of the cruelest ways possible, mocking Christies’ weight.

How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL? Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE? In fact, his speech was SMALL, and not very good. It worked everywhere, and no one had a clue what he was talking about, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social. Hard to watch, boring, but that’s what you get from a failed Governor (New Jersey) who left office with a 7% approval rating, then got kicked out of New Hampshire. This time it will be no different! He then took a photoshopped image of Christie sitting in front of a sideboard and shared it on his social media account. Sounds like Donald Trump didn’t like being called a lonely, self-centered mirror pig.

The quagmire of dirty politics is not only playing out between Donald Trump and Christie, but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has also thrown mud at the former president. Everyone wants that coveted GOP nomination, but it’s going to be an uphill battle to get there.

