New plans for Prime Minister Modi’s school in his hometown of Vadnagar: What’s the town’s ancient history?





In December last year, the town of Vadnagar in northern Gujarats and the Sun Temple of Modhera, both part of Mehsana district, were inscribed on the Tentative List of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. ‘UNESCO.

The Ministry of Culture has now announced the redevelopment of a primary school here attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose hometown is Vadnagar. Children from all over the country will spend a week at the Prerna school learning to live a highly evolved life, as part of a joint initiative of central government and state governments.

Vadnagar has been known by names like Anartapura, Anandapur, Chamatkarpur and so on at different times in its history and has often been compared to Varanasi in terms of claiming to be living cities. What do we know about Vadnagar’s past?

Archaeological excavations in Vadnagar Vadnagar was first excavated by archaeologists B Subbarao and RN Mehta of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in 1953, primarily to understand its ceramic sequence which revealed a thriving conch trade industry, with bracelets and d other merchandise also found here. Several archaeological excavations started here from 2005-06 when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The excavation work resumed by the ASI from 2014 has made it possible to find more than 20,000 artefacts. Yadubir Singh Rawat, former director of the state archeology department, identified five periods of continuous settlement at the site since its formative period. In 2014, the year Modi became Prime Minister, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) undertook excavations at Vadnagars Ghaskol, Darbargadh and Badi Garbano Sheri. The excavation was conducted until 2022 to establish its chronology and help create an experiential museum. An unbroken sequence of seven successive cultures dating back to 750 BCE has been found and divided into seven periods: pre-bulwark phase (in 2nd century BCE), rampart phase (2nd century BCE, 1st century CE ), Kshatrapa phase (1st-4th century CE), post-Kshatrapa phase (5th-9th/10th century CE), Solanki phase (10th-13th century CE), Sultanate-Mughal phase (14th-17th century CE ) and Gaekwad phase (17th/18th–19th century CE). Most of the excavations like the fortification, a Buddhist monastery, votive stupas, house complexes, alleys/streets and an industrial hearth date from before the 2nd century BCE and the Gaekwad period (18th-19th century AD). Our era). Vadnagar as a living city These structures showcase the architectural influence of various cultural periods. An extensive water management system in and around the city also played a role in its continuity. The city represents an ever-changing historic urban landscape/area that has played a major role in the commercial network of the western Indian hinterland. The continuity of the historic city proves its resilience and Outstanding Universal Value unlike sites like Harappa and Kalibangan (Rajasthan) which were eventually abandoned, says the description of Vadnagar in the UNESCO Tentative List. In his article ‘Vadnagar Excavations’ in the newspaper Asian RenaissanceRawat, who is now a special duty officer in the Gujarat Department of Archeology and Museums, writes that Vadnagar was an important center of Sammitya Buddhists, a sect that the Chinese traveler Hieun Tsang also supported. “Situated at the intersection of two major trade routes from central India to Sindh and the North West, and from Gujarat to Rajasthan and North India, Vadnagar was also known as one of the ports lands (Sthal Pattan) of Gujarat, writes Rawat. A mound rises here gently and the highest point in the middle of the settlement is 25 meters high, called Darbargadh. Such types of mounds on which Vadnagar is built are not available in other parts of India. As evidenced by literature, mythology and various scriptures, this city has been an attraction for centuries, Rawat had said. The Indian Express earlier. Human habitation has existed here from the mid-8th century BCE to the present day, according to ASI findings. These discoveries revealed a unique aspect of the city: a vast uninterrupted human habitation and an intercultural evolution that has been maintained and continues to this day. Such a long period of human habitation is exceptional in the Indian scenario with very few sites claiming similar unbroken continuity, states the ASI submission to UNESCO. Evidence of Buddhism According to Rawat, Hieun Tsang or Xuanzang visited Vadnagar around 641 CE and called it o-nan-to-pu-lo (Anandpur). He noted that “there are more than 1000 monks of the Sammitiya or Little Vehicle school in 10 monasteries. It also records Vadnagar as a capital that has no king, writes Rawat. The earliest evidence of the Buddhist association of Vadnagars came in 1992, in the form of a red sandstone image of a bodhisattva or deity-like figure revered in Buddhism. An inscription on the pedestal of the image indicates that it was brought for the Chaitya of Sammatiya. The image is an example of Mathura art and appears to have been brought from there. Similar images have been found at many other sites in the Indian subcontinent. ASI senior officials revealed some significant Buddhism-related structures found here, such as an elliptical structure or a circular stupa, as well as a 2×2 meter, 130cm-high square memorial stupa with a wall enclosure. It’s like a platform that has a chamber in the center that looks like a pradikshana [circumambulation] way, said an ASI official. The recently completed excavation works at the last two sites of Ambha Ghat and Grain Descent near Lake Ambaji Kotha will be followed by restoration and conservation for regular maintenance. The influences Kumarpal, the Jain king of the Solanki dynasty (1144-74 CE) undertook repairs to the fort wall in the 12th century CE, as recorded in a stone inscription on the Arjuna Bari. Abul Fazl’s Ain-e-Akbari of the 16th century makes a note of Vadnagar or Barnagar, as a large and ancient city containing 3,000 pagodas, near each of which is a reservoir” and “mainly inhabited by Brahmins. ASI, in its submission to UNESCO, claims a Roman connection in the discovery of a clay intaglio from a coinage mold of the Greco-Indian King Apollodotus II (80-65 BC) and a seal with an impression of a Roman coin belonging to Valentinian-I (364-367 CE). Careful analysis and study of non-indigenous pottery such as torpedo pots and glazed ware establishes the sites’ contacts with the Sasanian region and western Asia, the submission says. According to ASI, Vadnagar evolved with the times and assumed many roles such as early historic fortified settlements, hinterland port, center of shell and pearl industries, late medieval town, religious center / temple, an important crossroads on trade routes and the merchant city. . Also found were 11,000 shell and cowrie bracelets, implying its indirect involvement in foreign trade, as the cowries have been traced to the Maldives. A gold coin, believed to belong to the Mamluk dynasty of Egypt dating back to the 15th century, was also found. The current city Vadnagar is an L-shaped town spread over 85 hectares, with Lake Sharmishtha located on its northeastern edge. It is surrounded by the remains of a fortification wall, pierced by a series of gates that mark the entry and exit points of the city. There are main entry and exit points into the city in all cardinal directions, as well as gateways which are elaborate single-storey stone structures. While most of the gates are medieval, the Ghanskol and Pithori gates date from the 11th and 12th centuries AD. Other important gates are Nadiol Gate, Amtol Gate, Amarthol Gate and Arjun Bari Gate (protected by ASI). Vadnagar still retains a large number of historical buildings which are mainly religious and residential in nature. The Ambaji Mata temple dates back to the 10th-11th century CE, while other important Hindu and Jain temples in the city date from the 17th century. While the Hatkeshwar Temple is located outside the Nadiol Gate, the two identical Gates of Glory outside the fortification wall north of the city are the Kirti Torans, constructed of yellow sandstone without mortar or other material of cementing.

