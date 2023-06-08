Debt ceiling deal killed Armed Services committees’ ability to increase defense budget, says senator

The era of Democratic and Republican members of the Senate Armed Services Committee dramatically increasing Pentagon spending demands ended with the budget deal to resolve the debt ceiling crisis, a key member of the panel said Thursday.

Speaking during a Center for Strategic and International Security Studies eventSen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) said the Pentagon’s budget request for the administration’s fiscal year 2024 would shrink the Navy, shrink the Army, shrink the Air Force and expect that the Armed Services Committees increase spending to meet the needs for personnel, weapons and systems. , and overseas commitments to Taiwan and Ukraine.

The budget agreement will not increase it [the original request],” he said. Under the agreement, defense spending is capped at $886 billion, an increase of about 3% over the last approved spending levels. The inflation rate for 2022 was 6.6% and so far, in 2023, was about 5%.

Sullivan said the means of the Taiwan Relations Act were not going to let the Taiwan issue be resolved by means other than peaceful means, which China is aggressively testing.

Also on Thursday, Ely Ratner, the Pentagons’ Indo-Pacific point man, criticized recent Chinese interceptions of U.S. and allied operations in international airspace and international waters, calling them dangerous maneuvers that attempt an incident that could lead to a crisis.

Speaking at a Center for New American Security forum, Ratner cited Saturday’s incident, in which a Chinese warship smashed through the bow of a US destroyer as it and a Canadian frigate crossed the Taiwan Strait.

The administration’s answer is: Were not going to be bullied,” Ratner said, adding that Washington is in intense negotiations with allies and partners to stay united on how to proceed.

At CSIS, Sullivan encouraged allies “to bring their strengths to the region in a show of unity.”

Ratner, speaking at the CNAS event, said: This is all happening in the context of the PLA [Peoples Liberation Army] do not engage with the United States in [military-to-military] debates. This happened again during the recently concluded Shangri-La dialogue meeting, which Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu both attended.

Meanwhile, during a Air Force and Space Association interview on Wednesday, the Air Force Chief of Staff, General CQ Brown, said: “If you are doing to deter, you have to understand who you are deterring and what message you are sending when conducting operations such as freedom of navigation and freedom of airspace. Brown was nominated to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

At the CSIS event, Sullivan stressed that defending Taiwan is in American interests. Taipei holds 66%, by revenue, of the global microchip manufacturing market. Access to microchips is critical to the US defense industrial base. Microchips run the entire global economy,” he added.

If Beijing succeeded in invading Taiwan, he asked rhetorically, do you think they’ll just sit there?

If Washington failed to defend Taiwan, our commitment to our allies would be in serious question, Sullivan added.

Should China attack Taiwan, Sullivan said Chinese President Xi Jinping should not expect the United States to respond as it did to the Russian invasion of Ukraine by shipping munitions, arms and aid, and by training forces and not committing forces for the defense of the self-governing islands.

Under the Taiwan Relations Act, Sullivan said the United States would come to Taiwan’s aid if attacked by the CCP. [Chinese Communist Party].”

But perhaps the most important deterrent against a Chinese invasion would come from economic, financial and energy sanctions, which I think we should adopt now,” he said.

The United States and its allies and partners account for 65-70% of global gross domestic product, Sullivan noted. These are all huge strategic advantages to make Xi think twice, he said.

