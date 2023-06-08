Donald Trump lawyers seek to reduce jury award for sex abuse from $5 million to less than $1 million





NEW YORK (AP) The $5 million awarded to a columnist by a jury that found she was sexually abused in the 1990s by Donald Trump at a luxury New York department store should be reduced to less than $1 million, lawyers for the former president told a judge Thursday, saying the award was grossly excessive and based on pure speculation.

Lawyers noted in written submission that a jury in Manhattan federal court last month dismissed a rape complaint filed by writer E. Jean Carroll, finding instead that she was sexually abused in the spring of 1996. in the locker room of the stores.

Such abuse could have included groping plaintiffs’ breasts through clothing, or similar conduct, which is far from rape, the lawyers wrote.

They said the $2 million awarded by the jury for a sex abuse claim was grossly excessive and that an additional $2.7 million awarded for compensatory libel damages was based on pure speculation.

The award should not exceed $400,000 for sexual abuse, no more than $100,000 for defamation and $368,000 or less for the cost of a campaign to repair Carrolls’ reputation, the lawyers wrote.

If a judge does not grant the suggested reduction in compensation, he should allow a new trial for damages, they said.

Carroll, 79, testified at trial that she had a chance and friendly encounter with Trump at a Bergdorf Goodman store in midtown Manhattan until he followed her to a dressing room and became violent.

Trump, 76, did not attend the trial, but lengthy excerpts from a videotaped deposition from last October were played for jurors. In them, he denied ever meeting Carroll at the store or knowing her. He said he believed she made the claims against him in part to promote a 2019 memoir in which she first publicly made the allegations against him.

Roberta Kaplan, Carrolls’ attorney, said in an emailed statement that the arguments by Trump’s lawyers were frivolous.

She said the unanimous jury found that Trump sexually assaulted Carroll and then defamed her by lying about her with hate, ill will or spite.

This time, Trump will not be able to escape the consequences of his actions, Kaplan said.

Trump could still face a second defamation lawsuit stemming from another lawsuit Carroll has filed against him. That case was delayed by appeals as the US Justice Department sought to substitute the United States as a defendant in place of Trump. Government lawyers say Trump cannot be held responsible for comments he made as president.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox34.com/2023/06/08/donald-trumps-lawyers-seek-cut-sex-abuse-jury-award-5m-under-1m/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos