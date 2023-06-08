Politics
Indian Prime Minister Modi should be welcomed like a rock star in the United States. How much does the diaspora feed him?
On June 22, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his first official visit to the United States. And if his visits to Australia last month, to Canada in 2015 and to Texas in 2019 are an indication, hell be given a rockstar welcome.
US President Joe Biden has already joked that he wanted an autograph from Modis because so many people want to see the Prime Minister of India while he is in the United States.
Of course, Modi also has his detractors, who point the finger at populist leaders far-right politicians And Abuse of human rights.
Yet as prime minister of the world’s largest democracy, Modi remains one of the world’s most popular leaders – not just at home, but among the tens of millions who make up the global South Asian diaspora.
Last week, perhaps in an acknowledgment of the power of the South Asian diaspora over Indian elections, the former opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, also visited the United States.
In the latest episode of don’t call me resilient, we ask ourselves what is the importance of this diaspora? India having one of the highest remittance rates in the world, to what extent does overseas support contribute to Modis’ popularity and success? And what kind of impact could a progressive element of this diaspora have on Indian politics?
Anjali Arondekar joins the podcast to sift through it all. She is a professor of women’s studies at the University of California, Santa Cruz. She is also the founding co-director of the university’s Center for South Asian Studies, which hosted a discussion last week with Rajiv Gandhi.
Resources
Narendra Modis’ first state visit to the United States has both domestic and global implications (Thread)
The Modi question (BBC) A defeat for the Modis party in southern India encourages its rivals
Indian Politician Brags About Killing Muslims On Camera (AlJazeera)
The Network of Hindu Nationalists Behind Modis Diaspora Diplomacy in the United States (The interception)
Extract from the archives – in The Conversation
Learn more: India’s new citizenship law legalizes a Hindu nation
Learn more: Trump and Modi: birds of the same feather, but with different worldviews
Learn more: Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian man of the moment?
Learn more: How the conservative right hijacks religion
Learn more: Narendra Modi has won the biggest election in the world. What will this mean for India?
listen and follow
You can listen or follow don’t call me resilient on Apple podcast, Google Podcasts, Spotify Or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.
We’d love to hear from you, including ideas for future episodes. Join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, instagram And ICT Tac and use #DontCallMeResilient.
Thanks to Sanjay Ruparelia, Jarislowsky Democracy Chair at TMU and Kalpana Jain, Senior Religion Editor at TCUS who contributed to this episode.
This article is republished from The conversation, an independent non-profit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. The Conversation is trusted information from experts, from an independent, non-profit organization. Try our free newsletters.
Learn more:
|
Sources
2/ https://ca.style.yahoo.com/listen-indian-pm-modi-expected-153957294.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump charged over live updates: Former president indicted by federal grand jury after probe into classified documents
- Indian Prime Minister Modi should be welcomed like a rock star in the United States. How much does the diaspora feed him?
- Actress Lia Mortensen dies at 57, a huge talent on Chicago stages
- Review of listing rules to support technology and innovation
- A 3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes the Sierra Madre region, the USGS reports
- Boris Johnson could be spared a partygate by-election
- ‘Please accept our films’: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor urges Southern audiences to watch Hindi cinema – News
- Cricket, Rum & Food Tasting with Angostura Master Distiller John Georges Tickets, Fri, June 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM
- New CEO for KC Fashion Week; transition keeps industry champion on track
- NYSE and Nasdaq delay enforcement of recovery listing standards // Cooley // Global Law Firm
- Why does Google’s Structured Data Validation Tool show errors, but not the official schema version?
- Christine and the Queens: “The violence of patriarchy is everywhere”