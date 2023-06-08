Donald Trump charged over live updates: Former president indicted by federal grand jury after probe into classified documents





Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for the second time, this time on federal charges related to his handling of classified information while out of office, sources familiar with ABC News confirm.

He received a subpoena in federal court in Miami at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, sources said.

“We learn from our sources that there appear to be at least seven counts here. These range from willful withholding of national defense information to conspiracy to a scheme to cover up false statements and representations” , said Katherine Faulders of ABC News. mentioned during a special file on the network.

In a statement on social media, Trump wrote that he had been made aware of the indictment and insisted the case was a “hoax”. He has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

He wrote that he is “INNOCENT”.

The unprecedented federal indictment of a former president – who is already facing a criminal case in New York that he denies and who is the current frontrunner for the Republican Party’s nomination for the White House in 2024 – further underscores this. potentially the most consequential lawsuits in US history, with both global and national implications.

Experts say a current US administration criminally prosecuting its former leader and current main opposition party candidate upends long-established norms and could test the country’s democratic system in ways that go far beyond the merits. of the case itself.

The indictment comes after Trump received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office in recent weeks informing him that he is the target of an ongoing investigation related to his handling of classified information while that he was not in power, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.

Smith oversaw the DOJ’s investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents after leaving office.

Jack Smith, Chief of the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, poses for a photo at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC August 24, 2010.

Charles Dharapak/AP

Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith to the inquest in November, days after Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, creating a conflict of interest, triggering the appointment of a special counsel, according to guidelines from DOJ special advocates.

Smith is also investigating Trump’s efforts to cancel the 2020 election.

At the heart of Smith’s efforts in the classified documents investigation is whether lawyers who represented the former president falsely certified in response to a grand jury subpoena that Trump had returned all documents. classified to the government, or whether Trump himself has sought to conceal documents he may have illegally withheld.

As ABC News previously reported, prosecutors with the Office of Special Counsel presented compelling preliminary evidence that Trump knowingly and deliberately misled his own attorneys about his retention of classified documents after leaving office early in 2021, according to sources who described the contents of a sealed file. of a senior federal judge.

In early 2022, sources told ABC News, National Archives officials asked the Justice Department to investigate Trump’s handling of White House records after the National Archives in January recovered 15 boxes. files from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida resort that had been taken the wrong way. in violation of the Presidential Archives Act.

The DOJ investigation came to a head on August 8, 2022, when Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida was searched by FBI agents.

Federal investigators seized more than 100 documents with classified marks during the search, according to an unsealed detailed inventory list. In Trump’s office alone, 43 empty folders were seized with classified banners.

The property inventory list also showed officers collected more than 11,000 documents or photographs with no classification markings, all of which were described as US government property.

Trump is separately charged in New York with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the hidden money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential race.

He pleaded not guilty in this case.

