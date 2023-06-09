Politics
editorial | Two Nations, One Lesson: Press Freedom in India and China
The following news should put the greatest democracy in the world to shame. In Xi Jinping-controlled China, two police officers have been fired and one demoted for assaulting a journalist. The reporter, attached to a provincial newspaper, was trying to dig deeper into the deaths of two teachers who drowned in a local river in April when a nearby dam suddenly leaked water. Their families said the teachers were tasked with collecting pebbles to decorate their school’s campus for a visit from supervisors. School authorities denied this; their colleagues, including four who had been with them at the time, fell silent. It was also unclear whether dam authorities had issued a warning ahead of the sudden discharge.
There was enough for a meaty story, but trouble started for the reporter early on when a stranger claiming to be a friend of the family suddenly appeared while he was interviewing the family of one of the teachers. As the family denied knowing him, the journalist refused to answer their questions. The stranger then called the police, who looked at the reporters’ credentials and left.
Undeterred by this obvious attempt at intimidation, the reporter drove to the dam site to find two cars following him. A third car blocked his way when he reached the site. He tried to be friendly with the occupants of that vehicle, one of whom he recognized as the family friend from before. He offered them cigarettes but, like him, they too were focused on their goal: they beat him up, smashed his phone and glasses and left, only to come back and wipe their fingerprints on his car.
As expected, the journalists’ complaint to the police about this assault was ignored. The assailants had already fled, police said. But then the journalists’ story went viral, and journalists’ associations across the country took up the issue, including veteran journalists who hold positions in the Communist Party. Interestingly, the head of the journalists’ association of the province where this incident took place is also the head of the province’s propaganda department.
This, however, did not stop the media outrage, which led to the case being transferred out of local police jurisdiction and ultimately the punishment of the three attackers. The oldest of them, who was deputy director of the local police station, was transferred; the two junior police officers were fired. All three were also placed in administrative detention for two weeks.
Even the city’s mayor, who was also deputy secretary of the city’s Communist Party committee, was removed from office. All of this was done within two days of the attack.
The press release issued by the local government announcing these measures apologized to the journalist himself, to the media and to all sectors of society.
This incident taught us profound lessons, exposing outstanding issues such as the indifference of a small number of public officials to the rule of law seriously hurting friends in the media and causing negative social impacts, ending with a promise to learn from the painful experience.
In its latest press freedom index, watchdog Reporters Without Borders ranked China 179th out of 180 countries and also described it as the world’s biggest jailer of journalists, with 100 currently behind the bars. In April, a journalist, whose revelations about corruption had led to the punishment of many personalities, was arrested for selling counterfeit drugs.
Incidentally, Reporters Without Borders ranked India 161 on the index. It is indeed difficult to imagine a government in India apologizing to the media or punishing police officers who attack journalists.
