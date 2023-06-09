Donald Trump says he’s been charged in classified documents case





MIAMI (AP) Donald Trump said Thursday he had been charged with mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, sparking a federal lawsuit that is arguably the most perilous of multiple legal threats against the former president as he he seeks to recover the White House.

The Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the indictment. But two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss it publicly said Trump’s team was told he had been charged with seven counts and that prosecutors had contacted attorneys to let them know. of the indictment shortly before Trump announced it himself on his truth. Social platform.

It is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America, Trump said. We are a country in serious and rapid decline, but together we will make America great again!

Within 20 minutes of his announcement, Trump, who said he was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon in Miami, had begun fundraising for his 2024 presidential campaign.

The case adds to heightened legal danger for Trump, who has already been indicted in New York and faces additional investigations in Washington and Atlanta that could also lead to criminal charges. As the prosecution moves forward, they will pit Trump’s assertions of broad executive power against Attorney General Merrick Garlands, an oft-stated mantra that no one, including a former commander-in-chief, should be considered at above the law.

The indictment stems from a months-long investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith into whether Trump broke the law by keeping hundreds of classified marked documents at his Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago property. , and whether Trump took any action to obstruct the government’s efforts to recover the recordings.

Prosecutors said Trump brought about 300 classified documents to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House, including around 100 that were seized by the FBI last August during a search of the home that underscored the seriousness of the Department of Justice’s investigation.

Trump and his team have long viewed the special counsel’s investigation as far more perilous than the New York case, both politically and legally. Campaign aides had been bracing for the fallout since Trump’s lawyers were told he was the target of the investigation, assuming it was not a question of whether charges would be brought, but when.

But it’s still unclear what the immediate and long-term political consequences will be for Trump. His first indictment spurred millions of dollars in contributions from angry supporters and did not hurt Trump in the polls. Either way, the indictment and ensuing legal fight will put Trump back in the spotlight, distracting other candidates trying to build momentum in the 2024 presidential race.

Trump insisted he had the right to keep the documents classified when he left the White House, and also claimed without evidence that he had declassified them.

The former president has long sought to use growing legal troubles to his political advantage, complaining on social media and at public events that cases were being driven by Democratic prosecutors to damage his 2024 election campaign. He is likely to rely on that playbook again, reviving his longstanding claims that the Justice Department, which during his presidency investigated whether his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia, is somehow armed against him.

The case is a milestone for a Justice Department that had investigated Trump for years as president and private citizen but had never previously charged him with a crime. Garland was nominated by President Joe Biden, who is seeking re-election in 2024.

Of the various state and federal investigations Trump faces, legal experts, including Trump’s former attorney general, have long considered the Mar-a-Lago investigation to be one of the most likely to result in a dismissal. prosecution and one where the evidence seemed to favor the government. Court records unsealed last year showed federal investigators believed they had probable cause that several crimes had been committed, including withholding national defense information, destroying government records and obstructing of an investigation.

Since then, the Justice Department has amassed additional evidence and obtained grand jury testimony from people close to Trump, including his own attorneys. Laws governing the handling of classified records and obstruction are crimes that can result in years in prison if convicted.

Signs had been piling up for weeks that an indictment was near, including a June 5 meeting between Trump’s lawyers and Justice Department officials. After that meeting, Trump said on social media that he anticipated he could be indicted, although he insisted he had done nothing wrong.

Although the bulk of the investigative work was done in Washington, with a grand jury meeting there for months, it recently emerged that prosecutors were presenting evidence before a separate panel in Florida, where many Alleged obstruction examined by prosecutors, including efforts to move the boxes took place.

Trump’s legal troubles go beyond the New York indictment and the classified documents case.

The special counsel has a separate ongoing investigation focused on efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. And Georgias County District Attorney Fulton is investigating Trump over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in this state.

