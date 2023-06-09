Most voters think Boris Johnson should quit if he misleads Parliament over Partygate, poll finds





A majority of voters believe Boris Johnson should resign as MP if he is found to have misled MPs, a poll has suggested as the Commons Partygate inquiry sent the former Prime minister the findings of their investigation. The Commons Privileges Committee has sent Mr Johnson a draft of the report which will determine whether he will be forced to fight a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat. He was given two weeks to respond, with committee MPs then given more time to reflect before delivering their verdict. If they recommend a suspension of 10 days or more from the House of Commons, and it is backed by MPs, Mr Johnson will be forced to face a recall petition, which is very likely to lead to a by-election that could cost him his seat at the hands of Labour. It came as a YouGov poll found seven in ten voters (68 per cent) think Mr Johnson should quit if he is found to have intentionally misled the Commons about events alleged breaches of the lockdown in Downing Street during the Covid pandemic. Most (56%) voters think the former prime minister lied about breaking lockdown rules and his right he should be held accountable. Almost a third (29%) think he lied but say the country should move on. However, only one in twenty (5%) believe Mr Johnson did not lie and that there is nothing to hold him accountable. Despite attempts by Mr Johnson’s allies to question the survey, a majority (60%) of voters believe it is fair, with one in five (21%) saying it is unfair. Only a quarter (26%) of the public believe Johnson will be an MP after the next election. The Privileges Committee inquiry has been slightly delayed after receiving new evidence from the Cabinet Office, which is also being reviewed by police, suggesting that Mr Johnson may also have broken the rules of locking his official residence Checkers and previously undisclosed events in Downing Street. But reports suggest the committee will focus on A Committee spokesperson said: The Committee is proceeding in accordance with its previously published procedure. Under this procedure, if the committee decides to criticize Mr. Johnson, it will not come to a final conclusion until it takes into account further submissions from Mr. Johnson. The Committee will then report to the House in the usual way, and it will be for the House – not the Committee – to decide on this matter. :: YouGov surveyed 2,071 UK adults on June 6-7

