Chun Han Wongs Party of One offers a glimpse of China under Xi Jinping but limited insight into the man himself
As absurd as Kristof’s prediction may seem in retrospect, it wasn’t unreasonable at the time and that’s the point. Xi was deliberately unknowable when he came to power, having played his cards close throughout his career. It was a fair assumption that he would continue on the path of his reformist predecessors. His past, as it was known, seems to have done little to chart the course of his future.
Party of One is not (as this critic had hoped) a biography of this elusive leader. The author simply doesn’t have enough material to discuss Xi Jinping’s inner life in detail, other than some of the early parts. So the motives are rare: we see what he did, but not always why.
Still, for readers who haven’t followed the news from China closely in recent years, it’s a great introduction to how life in the PRC changed under his rule. Wong cobbles together authoritative accounts of Xi’s life with a mass of reporting by foreign journalists and scholars, as well as some of his own reporting as a Wall Street Journal correspondent (before being denied a visa in 2019 and d being kicked out of the country), giving us a single volume to capture the essence of Xi’s staggering impact on the vast country he rules.
If there’s one Rosebud childhood moment for Xi Jinping that shaped the course of his adult career, it was during the political convulsions of Maos’ Cultural Revolution in the late 1960s. Xi’s father , revolutionary hero and former deputy prime minister, was purged. Xi himself was persecuted by the Red Guards. His own mother denounced him. He suffered with the other young deportees in the countryside. But during this bitter time, something clicked. He decided that the only way to ensure his own safety was to get inside the Party and, in the words of a friend, become redder than red. So he began to embrace the hardships of the campaign. He made friends with peasants and local Party cadres. He applied several times to the Communist Youth League and entered after eight tries. After 10 applications, he became a member of the Communist Party. He worked his way assiduously into the Party’s good graces despite the dead weight of his father’s disgraced status. When his father was finally rehabilitated in 1978, the effect on his career was like a slingshot released.
As Wong points out, Xi Jinping has no authority or achievement outside of the Chinese Communist Party. He owes her everything. Mao, on the other hand, built the Red Army, led the revolution and won the civil war. He founded the People’s Republic. Xi has done nothing but indulge himself within the existing Party, bide his time, and strategically weave his way through its bureaucracy with astonishing skill. He is an insider, not a revolutionary, who has now reached the pinnacle of what the Party can offer him.
The question, of course, is: what now? Wong’s book describes many of the ways in which Xi established Party control over Chinese society. Cities are blanketed in paramilitary police and facial recognition cameras that track wherever a person goes, linked to databases that know everything they’ve written on the internet. The Party wields an iron fist over the telling of China’s history and has forced minority ethnic groups to subsume themselves into the majority Han culture. Xi has built a navy to rival that of the United States. But now that he’s done all that, the world wants to know what he himself wants. Behind the claims to restore China’s historic greatness, once the work of consolidation is done, what happens next?
The author, unfortunately, largely avoids this question. Although the book’s subtitle promises the future of the Chinese superpower, Wong does not end with a chapter on the potential future under Xi Jinping. Instead, he steps forward to speculate on what might happen if Xi dies without naming an heir. It seems a secondary concern when Xi shows no signs of leaving the scene any time soon. So the question remains unanswered, but to be fair, a convincing prediction would require a much better understanding of how Xi’s mind works than he allowed the public (or any foreign journalist) to acquire. Just as it was impossible in 2013 to foresee the dramatic changes that would occur during his first decade in power, it is perhaps impossible to guess what will come next for China and the world, now that the unification of control of Xi seems complete. This book is timely and instructive, but it is not a book to allay fears about the future.
PARTY OF ONE: The rise of Xi Jinping and the future of the Chinese superpower
By Chun Han Wong
Avid reader, 416 pages, $30
Stephen R. Platt, professor of Chinese history at UMass Amherst, is the author of Imperial Twilight: The Opium Wars and the End of China’s Last Golden Age.
