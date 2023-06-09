Massachusetts teenager arrested for allegedly trying to raise money for ISIS with gift card program









CNN

—

An 18-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday for orchestrating an alleged gift card scheme to raise funds for the ISIS terror group, federal authorities said. Wakefield resident Mateo Ventura knowingly provided gift cards to a man he believed to be an ISIS supporter so they could be sold on the dark web for slightly less than face value in order to to raise funds for the Islamic State, the US Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts. announced in a press release. Ventura was charged Thursday with one count of knowingly concealing the source of material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization. Ventura appeared in federal court in Worcester on Thursday afternoon. He is being held without bail pending his detention hearing next week, according to CNN Affiliate WCVB. CNN has reached out to Venturas’ attorney for comment. In a criminal complaint filed by the FBI on Wednesday, a special agent with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force said Ventura exchanged messages with an undercover FBI employee on an encrypted messaging app used by IS supporters. Islamic State to communicate support for ISIS and plan attacks. The online exchange began on August 3, 2021, when Ventura was a minor, the complaint says, when he expressed his desire to travel abroad to fight with ISIS. On August 4 of the same year, Ventura declared that he wanted to give financial support to ISIS and sent the undercover agent whom he believed to be an ISIS supporter an audio file containing a recording of his oath of allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State, the complaint states. A day later, Ventura shared a redemption code for a $25 Google gift card to sell on the dark web and send the proceeds to ISIS, the complaint says. Ventura provided 26 gift cards while underage, for stores such as Amazon, Gamestop and Playstation Network between August 2021 and August 2022, for a total of $965 with the intention that the resale money or takeover is used to support ISIS, the complaint states. On January 25, Ventura sent new messages to the undercover FBI employee, reiterating his intention to join the Islamic State and financially support the group for the war against the disbelievers, wrote Ventura, which means disbelievers in Arabic , according to the complaint. On the same day, according to the complaint, Ventura shared a screenshot of a $25 Google Play rewards card in the online chat, along with a redemption code. He continued to provide another 15 gift cards through March, totaling $705. If convicted, Ventura faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Ventura’s father, Paul Ventura, said CNN Affiliate WCVB Thursday in federal court that his son told him, I did nothing wrong. But let me tell you something, his father told WCVB. They were after him.

