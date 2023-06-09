Erdogan appoints new central bank governor who could end unusual policies





(Bloomberg) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has named Hafize Gaye Erkan as the new central bank governor, replacing Sahap Kavcioglu in a move that could signal a return to more conventional monetary policy. Bloomberg’s Most Read Turkey rings ex-executive of the first republics on the employment of the central bank The announcement, made by decree in the Official Gazette, completes the overhaul of Erdogan’s top economic team following the appointment of Mehmet Simseks as Treasury and Finance Minister. As governor, Kavcioglu never deviated from Erdogan’s belief that lower interest rates can slow inflation. Erkan, a former banking executive in the United States, is the first female head of Turkey’s monetary authorities. She previously worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, which collapsed in May, more than a year after Erkan stepped down as co-chief executive. His appointment was seen by markets as a sign of a possible normalization of Turkish monetary policies after years of rock-bottom borrowing costs. Its success will also depend on how much political autonomy it enjoys under Erdogan, according to Nick Stadtmiller, chief product officer at Medley Global Advisors. Erkans’ appointment hopefully marks an improvement over the policies of his predecessor, he said. The lingering question is whether Erdogan will allow the central bank to raise rates enough to bring inflation down. The lira traded lower in early Asia on Friday, according to Bloomberg’s indicative prices. The currency was indicated down almost 2%, which would mark a new all-time low. The quote reflects market levels and not necessarily traded prices. Erdogan’s policies The story continues Turkey’s central bank has been at the center of the growth-at-all-costs strategy that Erdogan has pursued since he made his office the nexus of all executive power in 2018. Erdogan argues that lowering interest rates slows inflation, a belief that contradicts conventional economic theories. What Erdogan’s unusual economic ideas mean for Turkey: QuickTake Before installing Kavcioglu as governor in March 2021, Erdogan ousted his three predecessors for over-tightening monetary policy as he wielded more power over the direction of interest rates. Kavcioglu never deviated from Erdogan’s guidelines on borrowing costs. Although price growth peaked at 86% last year, the central bank under his leadership made zero rate hikes and instead cut the benchmark to 8.5% from 19% in the previous year. start of his term. Kavcioglu has been named the new head of Turkey’s banking regulator, according to a separate presidential decree issued on Friday. Erdogan was re-elected in May on promises of further rate cuts before handing control of the economy to Simsek, who immediately signaled that Turkey had no choice but to fight inflation priority on a rational basis. The next rate-setting meeting, scheduled for June 22, will show whether Erdogan will accept a tougher policy during his new term. Global banks are trying to put a number on Turkey’s rate hike this month (Updates with read to sixth paragraph.) Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2023 Bloomberg LP

