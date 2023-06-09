Donald Trump indicted in an investigation into the documents. Here’s what we know so far.





Washington — Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges stemming from the federal investigation into his handling of sensitive government documents after he left the White House, a landmark decision that could upend the ongoing 2024 presidential race. Two US officials confirmed the charges to CBS News, as did Trump’s attorney.

In three posts to his account on Truth Social, Trump said Justice Department attorneys informed him he had been charged over the ‘box hoax’ and was scheduled to appear at the palace on Tuesday. Miami Federal Court. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News the indictment.

“I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the history of our country, and who leads currently, by far, every candidate, both Democrat and Republican, in the polls for the 2024 presidential election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!” he claimed.

U.S. Secret Service officials will meet with Trump staff, security and Secret Service personnel assigned to the former president’s detail on Friday to develop a plan for his trip and appearance in federal court, an official said. law enforcement.

Trump charged with seven counts, sources say

The exact nature of the charges, the first to stem from investigations by Special Counsel Jack Smith, were not immediately clear. But three sources familiar with the matter said the former president was charged with a seven-count indictment involving withholding national defense information, conspiracy and obstruction.

Smith, appointed in November 2022 by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the investigations, also examines efforts to thwart the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 presidential election and the events surrounding the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol. American.

An unprecedented approach by the Ministry of Justice

The decision to pursue Trump’s indictment is a remarkable and unprecedented step, marking the first time the Justice Department has brought federal charges against a former president. Trump’s lawyers met with Justice Department officials, including Smith, on Monday and discussed concerns about prosecutors’ efforts in the investigation.

The accusations sparked a backlash from the former president’s Republican allies, who accused Garland of targeting Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Trump is currently the frontrunner in the GOP primary contest to take on President Biden. Shortly after revealing he had been indicted, Trump made the indictment the focus of an appeal for funds from his supporters.

The indictment adds to the legal peril facing the former president amid his third bid for the White House. Trump also faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents in New York state court, and a trial in that case is set to begin March 25, 2024, amid the presidential campaign. He pleaded not guilty to the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The Fulton County, Georgia chief prosecutor is also expected to announce this summer whether Trump or any of his allies will be charged following his investigation into efforts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing in all investigations.

Regarding his handling of government records, he has sometimes claimed to have declassified sensitive documents discovered at Mar-a-Lago. Trump also claimed that the documents he kept were “personal” and therefore did not have to be turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration when he left office, and were protected by executive privilege.

Records at Mar-a-Lago

The new criminal charges stem from a 15-month effort by the federal government to recover records Trump had at his South Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, after his presidency ended in January 2021. While se arguing between Trump and the National Archives first took place behind the scenes with secret subpoenas for security camera tapes and footage, the dispute came to light on August 8, 2022, when the FBI conducted a search authorized by the property court.

Federal investigators seized 33 boxes of material, 13 of which contained just over 100 documents marked classified. Records made public following the FBI search, including the affidavit used to substantiate the search warrant and the warrant itself, indicated that Trump was under investigation for alleged deletion or destruction of records. , obstruction of justice and potential violation of a provision of the Espionage Act related to collecting, transmitting or losing defense information.

Prior to the discovery of the batch of approximately 100 sensitive files, the National Archives recovered 15 boxes containing presidential files from Mar-a-Lago in January 2022. These boxes included 184 documents with classification marks, totaling more than 700 pages.

The National Archives initially attempted to recover what it believed to be sensitive government documents before referring the case to the Justice Department and informed Trump’s lawyers upfront that they were missing correspondence between Trump. and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former President Barack. Barack Obama. It is unclear if these missing items were recovered from any of the research and collections.

Trump officials also turned over to Justice Department investigators in early June 2022 a file containing 38 records marked classified after receiving a subpoena for “all” documents bearing classification marks that were in Trump’s possession at Mar. -a-Lago.

A total of about 300 classified marked documents were recovered by federal investigators from the South Florida property after Trump left. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said at the time her office was conducting a damage assessment to determine what national harm, if any, was caused by the retention of the records.

The Department of Justice investigation

The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago sparked a legal battle mounted by Trump against the Justice Department over investigators’ access to documents seized from his property, and the former president requested that a special master, or an independent third party is appointed to review the documents.

This dispute limited the Justice Department’s investigation for months after a special master was appointed, and federal prosecutors only requested access to the approximately 100 documents bearing classification marks recovered from Mar- a-Lago. The legal battle landed in the Supreme Court, which in October declined to intervene in the dispute. A federal appeals court ordered an end to the special master’s review process in December.

The court proceedings opened up a normally secret investigative process to the public, allowing prosecutors to detail the evidence they had gathered in public records.

As part of the investigation into Trump’s alleged mishandling of sensitive government records, a federal grand jury heard testimony from numerous people close to the former president, including his attorneys Evan Corcoran and Timothy Parlatore. Parlatore, who left Trump’s legal team in May, ordered a search of the former president’s other properties for government records, which yielded a handful of additional documents.

Trump’s lawyers told the Justice Department they were unable to locate a classified Iran-related document sought by investigators, two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed to CBS News in early June. The document was discussed in a recorded meeting.

Another key witness, Trump aide and former White House valet Walt Nauta, told investigators last year that he moved boxes inside Mar-a-Lago under the direction of of Trump before and after the subpoena was issued to turn over all documents with classification marks.

Multiple sources familiar with the investigation told CBS News that prosecutors focused on Nauta’s interactions with the boxes, but talks between his legal team and the Justice Department stalled after prosecutors adopted a more aggressive approach.

Several former and current US Secret Service officials, including security officials from the resort town of Mar-a-Lago, also answered questions before the grand jury.

The wide range of people called by investigators in Smith’s office to testify included many Trump aides and allies, current and former Mar-a-Lago employees, White House staff and attorneys. Many grand juries convened in the federal courthouse in Washington have been collecting evidence for months on the structure of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s transition from the White House and conversations with his own attorney, Corcoran, whom a federal judge ruled not covered by solicitor-client privilege. .

Amid the Justice Department’s investigation into the documents found at Mar-a-Lago, it has been revealed that documents bearing classification marks were found in President Joe Biden’s former office and in his home. of Wilmington, Delaware.

The records dated back to when Mr. Biden was Vice President and in the Senate, and Garland appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, to oversee an investigation into the handling of the documents. The number of documents discovered in Mr. Biden’s possession is far fewer than those recovered from Mar-a-Lago: the total number of known classified documents found since November is between 25 and 30. Moreover, the president’s lawyers, who found the documents, immediately notified the Department of Archives and Justice of their discovery.

Mr. Biden also consented to searches of his homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

A “small number” of documents marked classified were also discovered at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence in Indiana in January and turned over to the FBI. The Justice Department investigated the matter and spoke to several aides as part of its investigation, as well as Pence. The authorities closed the investigation without initiating criminal proceedings.

— Graham Kates, Fin Gomez and Jeff Pegues contributed to this report.

