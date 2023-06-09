Xi stresses key role of green development

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits Zhonghuan Industrial Park during an inspection tour in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Wednesday. . XIE HUANCHI/XINHUA



It defines a new vision for growth in Inner Mongolia

President Xi Jinping laid out a new vision for the development of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, calling on the region to prioritize ecological protection and green development, and strive to write a new chapter of modernization Chinese.

Speaking during a briefing trip to Hohhot, the regional capital, on Wednesday and Thursday, Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, explained the need for the China to ensure its self-sufficiency in science and technology and foster a new development paradigm by tackling difficult problems in the science and technology sector.

During the trip, his third to the region since being elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in 2012, Xi visited an industrial park dedicated to the research and development of semiconductors and solar panels.

Xi told the workers that China is striving for scientific and technological breakthroughs by enhancing scientific and technological autonomy and promoting a new pattern of development. He said boosting domestic economic circulation aims to ensure the normal functioning of the national economy “under extreme circumstances,” and such efforts are not against its participation in the global economy.

Xi reiterated Beijing’s unwavering commitment to pursuing high-level opening-up and win-win global cooperation.

He stressed that forging ahead with green development is a path for the nation to follow and encouraged Inner Mongolia to promote the transformation and upgrading of its traditional energy sector, expand green energy development and to become a key national energy base.

Xi visited Hohhot after inspecting a nature reserve, a forest farm and a water resources monitoring center in Bayannuur on Monday and Tuesday, and chaired a meeting on stepping up the fight against desertification .

He was briefed by senior officials in the region on their work during a meeting in Hohhot on Thursday. Xi called on the region to further optimize its industrial structure and take proactive measures to develop industries with local characteristics.

He encouraged Inner Mongolia, a region endowed with rich coal reserves, vast expanses of grasslands and long borders with Mongolia and Russia, to take advantage of its resources and actively explore new paths for the transformation of the regions. energy rich.

The region should play an active role in the Belt and Road Initiative and the development of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor, improve its level of openness and become a key gateway for opening up the China to the north, he said.

He again stressed the need for the region to develop into an important ecological shield in northern China, saying projects such as tackling the sources of sandstorms affecting Beijing and Tianjin and continuing the forestry program shelters from the three north should be given priority.

Xi also set out requirements for the region to implement the Grain for Green program, launched in 1999 to increase vegetation cover and prevent soil erosion, and to strengthen the protection of natural forests as well as the conservation of water and land.

He pointed out that the most difficult tasks facing China as it seeks to promote common prosperity are found in some of the country’s border areas and regions populated mainly by ethnic minority groups, adding that the nation will not let these lagging regions.

It is important to continue to put people first, to give higher priority to ensuring public welfare and improving living standards, and to strengthen weak links so that people of various ethnic groups can truly feel that the drive for common prosperity improves their livelihoods, he said. .

Xi stressed the need to expand job creation channels and step up employment-friendly measures for families just lifted out of poverty, those on social assistance programs, families without payrolls and people with disabilities.

He stressed the importance of improving the multi-level social security system, stepping up social and medical assistance and developing programs and services for the care of the elderly.

Xi stressed the importance of forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, saying all laws, regulations and policy measures in areas populated by ethnic minority groups should serve to strengthen this sense of community.

It is important to coordinate urban and rural planning and the distribution of public services to create better social conditions for all ethnic groups to live, work and study together, he said.

Yuan Hui in Hohhot contributed to this story.