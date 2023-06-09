Donald Trump charged with 7 counts in investigation of classified documents





By Paula Reid, Kristen Holmes, Jeremy Herb and Evan Perez, CNN

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump has been charged with seven counts in connection with the investigation into classified special counsel documents, a stunning development that marks the first time a former president has faced federal charges.

Trump faces a charge under the Espionage Act, his attorney Jim Trusty told CNN on Thursday, as well as charges of obstructing justice, destroying or falsifying documents, conspiracy and false statements.

The special counsel investigated Trump’s handling of classified documents that were brought to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after he left the White House in 2021, as well as possible obstruction of the investigation and government efforts to recover the material.

The former president wrote on Truth Social that he was notified by the Justice Department that he was charged and was summoned to the Miami Federal Courthouse at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The corrupt Biden administration informed my lawyers that I have been charged, apparently for the box hoax, Trump wrote.

Trusty told CNN Kaitlan Collins that Trump’s lawyers received an emailed summons from the Justice Department on Thursday listing the charges, but had not yet seen the indictment.

He called the espionage law accusation ridiculous.

In a sign of how the special counsel kept abreast of the indictment, the US Secret Service and US Marshals were not given advance notice and were surprised by Trump’s announcement on social media, law enforcement officials said Thursday.

Law enforcement is now scrambling to prepare for a court appearance scheduled for next week in Miami, and the Justice Department is moving additional resources there, officials said.

The special counsel and Justice Department made no public statement Thursday, and a spokesperson declined to comment.

The federal indictment is the second time Trump has been criminally charged this year. In April, the Manhattan District Attorney charged Trump with 34 counts of tampering with business.

But the special counsel’s indictment marks a new, more perilous legal phase for a former president, who is running for president again in 2024 while facing criminal charges in two jurisdictions and with two additional investigations into his conduct still in progress.

The charges against Trump come just seven months since Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel after Trump announced he was running for president, to keep the Justice Department’s independent investigation going. of Biden.

Now Trump will face federal charges from special counsel as he tries to unseat President Joe Biden in next year’s presidential election.

The White House declined to comment Thursday night.

i am an innocent man

Trump has spoken out against the special counsel investigation and other investigations into his conduct, saying they are all efforts to stop him politically. The former president has insisted that any criminal charges will not stop his 2024 campaign.

Trump released a four-minute video late Thursday repeating many of his past claims, including that the Justice Department is armed and that investigations into him are election interference.

I am an innocent man. I did nothing wrong, Trump said in the video.

Trump has long avoided legal culpability in his personal, professional and political life. He has settled a number of private civil lawsuits over the years and settled his disputes over the Trump Organization. As president, he was impeached twice by the Democratic-led House but avoided conviction by the Senate.

But after he left office, the Justice Department’s criminal investigations into the retention of classified information at the Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort and its efforts to nullify the 2020 election cast clouds dark on Trump. Smiths’ investigation into Jan. 6 and efforts to overturn the election are still ongoing.

And in addition to Manhattan District Attorneys’ indictment in April, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to announce in August whether there are any charges in his investigation into the attempted cancellation of the 2020 elections in Georgia.

Trump’s allies rally to his defense

Trump’s congressional allies were quick to rally to his defense on social media, just as they did when Trump was indicted in New York in April.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted that it was a dark day for the United States of America.

It is inadmissible for a president to indict the main candidate who opposes him. Joe Biden has kept classified documents for decades, the California Republican has said.

The radical far left will stop at nothing to interfere with the 2024 election to support Joe Biden’s abysmal presidency and desperate campaign, House GOP conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik, a Republican from New York, said in a statement. communicated.

Sad day for America. God bless President Trump, tweeted House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio.

Trump aides and advisers feel emboldened by the indictment and are ready to retaliate, a person who spoke with Trump told CNN on Thursday.

But while Trump and some of his aides may now feel emboldened, others close to the former president have expressed concern and reservations about the indictment.

While he may have given Trump a polling and fundraising boost that could help the former president in the Republican primary, several senior advisers know the risk associated with a federal indictment and believe it will hurt Trump in the long run.

Trump’s federal indictment will make the 2024 GOP primary all-around the former president again, even in a week where multiple candidates have entered the race. Ahead of Thursday’s indictment, several Republican Trump rivals said the DOJ should not indict the former president, including former Trump vice president Mike Pence during a CNN town hall on Wednesday.

For at least one of the Republicans running the anti-Trump lane, however, Thursday’s indictment was a reason Trump should quit the race.

While Donald Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence, the ongoing criminal proceedings will be a major distraction. It reaffirms the need for Donald Trump to respect office and end his campaign, said GOP presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson.

Several Democrats who investigated Trump during his presidency said Thursday’s indictment showed no one was above the rule of law.

Trump’s apparent indictment on multiple charges stemming from his withholding of classified documents is another assertion of the rule of law. For four years he acted like he was above the law. But he should be treated like any other lawbreaker. And today he was, Rep. Adam Schiff wrote, the California Democrat who led Trump’s first impeachment in 2019.

Classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago

The Justice Department investigation into Trump’s actions related to documents from his tenure became public in August when FBI agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago and seized thousands of documents , including a hundred marked as classified. The FBI also subpoenaed the Trump Organization over the station’s CCTV.

Prosecutors had said in court documents that they were pursuing possible criminal mishandling of national security information and obstruction of justice. The DOJ previously alleged that the classified documents were likely concealed and removed from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago as part of an effort to hamper the FBI’s investigation into potential mishandling of classified documents. by Trump.

After Trump returned 15 boxes of documents to the National Archives in January, the Justice Department subpoenaed Trump in May, seeking documents with classification marks that were still at Mar-a-Lago.

According to a lawsuit he later filed, Trump ordered his staff to search for any remaining classified material to comply with the subpoena. After federal investigators recovered documents from the compound in June, his attorneys later told investigators they searched the storage area and all classified documents were accounted for.

Prosecutors said in August that some documents were likely removed from a storage room before Trump’s attorneys examined the area as they tried to comply with the subpoena.

In recent months, prosecutors have heard from dozens of witnesses, including Trump aides and employees of Mar-a-Lago and the Trump Organization. Most of the witnesses appeared before a grand jury in Washington, DC, but in recent weeks several witnesses have testified before a grand jury in South Florida.

Prosecutors obtained an audio tape of Trump speaking about a classified Pentagon document during a 2021 meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey. On the recording, which was first reported by CNN, Trump acknowledged the document was still classified, undermining his argument that everything he brought with him to Mar-a-Lago had been declassified.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN Dan Berman contributed to this report.

