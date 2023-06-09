Boris Johnson’s allies accuse Rishi Sunak of deliberately delaying the former PM’s resignation honors list





Boris Johnson’s allies believe Rishi Sunak deliberately delayed the resignation honors list of former prime ministers amid the ongoing feud between the two men. The list is expected to be published in the coming weeks, according to reports, triggering by-elections in the seats of all sitting MPs who win a seat in the House of Lords. But a source close to Mr Johnson said the former Tory leader believed a fortnight ago he was sitting on Mr Sunak’s desk ready to go public. The review process by the official Lords watchdog took several months, accounting for most of the delay since Mr Johnson left office in September last year. Among those set to receive peerages are his allies Nadine Dorries and Alok Sharma, who would have to resign from the House of Commons if they were to take their Lords seats immediately. Nigel Adams and Alister Jack, the Scottish secretary, would also be on the list. Given Labor’s polling lead, the party is reportedly optimistic about its chances of winning a by-election in Mr Sharmas’ Reading West constituency, while the Liberal Democrats are expected to target Mid Bedfordshire if Ms Dorries resigns. Selby and Ainsty, seat of Mr Adams, would be another Labor target and the Scottish National Party would like to win Dumfries and Galloway back from Mr Jack. Related article Other names previously reported to be on Mr Johnson’s honors list include his own father, Stanley, who is believed to be in the running to become a knight. Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson have not met since the former resigned from the latter’s cabinet nearly a year ago. A plaintext conversation proposed by Mr Johnson was drafted last week but dropped by Mr Sunak. The Liberal Democrats have said the current prime minister should veto his predecessors’ honor roll. Deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: The fact that one of the most scandal-ridden prime ministers is now allowed to stuff his cronies in the Lords after a failed premiership tells the British public everything he needs to know about this conservative party. Boris Johnson has caused crisis after crisis in this country if Rishi Sunak rewards his failure it is proof that this is one rule for Tories and another for everyone else. The onus is on Sunak, he needs to make sure Johnson’s honors list is shredded. Asked about the issue during his trip to the United States, Mr. Sunak said: I completely understand the interest in this topic. All I can say is that a process is currently underway. It’s not finished yet and until it is, it wouldn’t be fair for me to comment further.

