Donald Trump charged in DW classified documents case 06/09/2023





Former US President Donald Trump wrote on social media that his lawyers had been told he had been charged with mishandling classified documents.

“The corrupt Biden administration has informed my attorneys that I have been charged, apparently for the Boxes hoax,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The Justice Department had no immediate comment or confirmation.

Trump wrote that he was summoned to the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. He claims his innocence in a video posted on social networks.

The former president was charged with seven counts, media reported. They relate to his handling of classified documents and obstruction of justice.

The case is one of many investigations into the former US president.

He was indicted in March in New York over an investigation into hidden money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, and is still facing investigations in Washington and Atlanta that could also lead to criminal charges.

What do we know about the case?

The US Department of Justice has investigated whether the former president mishandled the documents he held after leaving the White House in 2021.

Some 13,000 documents were seized last year from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Of these, around 100 have been marked classified.

Trump’s lawyers had earlier said all classified records had been returned to the government.

Trump had defended the retention of the documents, suggesting he had declassified them while in office. He never provided evidence to support this claim.

