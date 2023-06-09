Imports from China fall to their lowest level since 2006





Trade data released Thursday by the Commerce Department shows Americans bought more stuff abroad in April than in March, more cars and auto parts, more cell phones and household items. But something to note: the share of goods imported from China has fallen to its lowest level since 2006. China is a producing power. Just think of all those light rings, sweatpants and home gym equipment we desperately needed at the height of the pandemic. Many of them, if you recall, got stuck on container ships. “Virtually all manufacturers who have relied on lean global supply chains are now much more concerned about the resilience of those supply chains,” said Eswar Prasad, professor of trade policy at Cornell. They want to diversify their suppliers in times of public health crisis, natural disaster and war. In addition, rising tensions with China represent an additional risk. “Manufacturers and retailers don’t want to be exposed to the risks that geopolitical tensions with China or just basic trade tensions could lead to disruption,” Prasad said. So companies have turned to Vietnam and Thailand for cheap clothes and shoes, and Mexico for its proximity to the United States. But Chinese imports aren’t going away any time soon. “The Chinese have definitely cut off a lot of the world’s lithium supply,” said David Dollar, senior researcher at the Brookings Institution. “And they have obtained many patents involved in battery production, which gives them a head start in the electric vehicle market.” Meanwhile, China has also matured as an economy and shifted its exports to different and more valuable things, according to Susan Aaronson, a professor of international affairs at George Washington University. “As countries develop, it’s true, they tend to export more services. And so China had this deliberate plan to move up that value chain,” she said. So, yeah, we were importing less from China overall, and yeah, you might not see the words Made in China on as many labels these days, but that’s partly because you can’t not sew a label on software, e-commerce and AI. There’s a lot going on in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is there for you. You rely on Marketplace to break down world events and tell you how it affects you in a factual and accessible way. We count on your financial support to continue to make this possible. Your donation today fuels the independent journalism you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help maintain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.

