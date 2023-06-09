Donald Trump says he has been indicted in a case of classified documents





Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in the Justice Department investigation for handling classified documents, he wrote on his Truth Social site Thursday.

I would never have thought possible that such a thing could happen to a former president of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country, and who currently leads , by far, every candidate, both Democratic and Republican, in the 2024 presidential election polls, he writes. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!

Within minutes, Trump was already sending out fundraising emails, hoping to squeeze money from the upcoming indictment.

Please do your part to stand peacefully by my side today and prove that YOU will NEVER abandon our country to the radical left for 1500% impact, he wrote in an email. -mail with subject: BREAKING: INDICTED.

Trump has hinted in recent days that he thinks he may be close to an indictment, and three of his lawyers met with Justice Department officials earlier this week in an apparent attempt to express their concerns about the investigation.

The former president maintained he had the right to take any records he wanted from the White House under the Presidential Archives Act, saying he had a standing order to declassify anything he wanted. retired from the Oval Office. He also said last month, during a town hall-style event on CNN at the end of his presidency, that he had boxes of files lined up on the sidewalk, and everyone knew we were taking them.

I have the absolute right to do whatever I want with them. I have the right, he said at the time, declining to give a definitive answer as to whether he had shown the documents to anyone. And, by the way, they are automatically declassified when I take them.

Those claims appeared to fall apart amid reports that federal prosecutors obtained a recording in which Trump discussed a sensitive military document after he left Washington, DC, indicating he knew it was secret.

Recently, however, Trump has issued agitated statements on his social media platform, some in all caps, complaining about the expected indictment, the Justice Department, President Joe Bidens’ handling of documents, Hillary Clinton’s digital communications while she was Secretary of State and more. .

HOW CAN I BE CHARGED, WHO DID NOTHING WRONG, WHEN NO OTHER PRESIDENT HAS BEEN CHARGED, WHEN JOE BIDEN WILL NOT BE CHARGED, Trump wrote in a June 5 Truth Social article.

CROOKED HILLARY DELETED 33,000 EMAILS…AND WAS NOT EVEN ABOUT TO BE CHARGED! TRUMP ONLY THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT EVER!

The Justice Department began its investigation based on a referral from the National Archives in early 2022 after archivists ultimately asked Trump to return numerous boxes and found classified documents in them.

After months of negotiations, prosecutors requested and received a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago, which they executed in early August, leading to the discovery of 103 classified documents on Trump’s desk and a number of storage boxes mixed with his personal papers.

Trump has gone to court to stop the material being used against him, but so far has been unsuccessful.

Trump said Thursday was a dark day for the United States of America, but hinted those times would end if he was re-elected president in 2024.

We are a country in serious and rapid decline, but together we will make America great again! he wrote.

Trump is also under Justice Department investigation for his role in the January 6, 2021 coup attempt, including the plan to submit fraudulent state voter lists to the National Archives. who voted for Biden as a way to pressure the vice of the time. President Mike Pence will give Trump a second term.

In addition to federal criminal investigations, a Georgia prosecutor is examining Trump and his allies trying to coerce state officials into falsely declaring him the winner in that state in 2020.

And this spring, Trump was charged by the Manhattan District Attorney with felony falsification of business records to conceal a silent $130,000 payment he made to an adult movie star days before the 2016 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges and a trial is scheduled for December.

