PM Modi and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia discuss bilateral and multilateral issues





The Saudi Crown Prince was praised by Prime Minister Modi for helping to evacuate Indians from Sudan via Jeddah Image Courtesy ANI

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone on Thursday and discussed a range of bilateral, multilateral and global issues. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Saudi Crown Prince was praised by Prime Minister Modi for helping to evacuate Indians from Sudan via Jeddah. Amid fierce fighting between the army and a competing paramilitary organization, India had launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to expel its citizens caught in the Sudanese situation. About 3,000 Indians were stranded in different parts of Sudan, including the national capital Khartoum and remote areas like Darfur. Related Articles Saudi Arabia. Woman arrested for advocating social change and human rights on Twitter, Snapchat Sudanese army carries out artillery strikes against paramilitary bases in Khartoum Two Indian Air Force C-130J special operations aircraft and the Indian Navy’s INS Sumedha stealth offshore patrol vessel were deployed for the operation in Jeddah. According to a PMO statement, Prime Minister Modi also sent his best wishes for the upcoming Haj trip. In the meantime, India’s current G20 Presidency enjoyed the full support of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. For the period from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023, India will hold the G20 Presidency. The latest New Delhi summit will take place in September next year, with the 43 heads of delegation present being the highest number in G20 history. The G20 is a loose coalition of 19 countries, EU and World Bank and International Monetary Fund officials. The presidency of the G20 is renewed each year according to a mechanism which, over time, ensures a geographical balance. “Both leaders have agreed to stay in touch,” the statement added. (With contributions from the agency) Read all Latest news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News And Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter And instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/pm-modi-saudi-arabias-crown-prince-discuss-bilateral-multilateral-issues-12712502.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos