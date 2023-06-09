Pakistan: Imran Khan Obtains Bail from Islamabad High Court in Murder of Lawyers Case





Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday (June 8th) secured bail from the High Court in Islamabad for new murder charges brought against him after a lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar, who had accused the leader of the PTI of high treason, was shot by unknown persons. in Queta.

The development means he cannot be arrested on those charges for the next 14 days, his lawyer told Reuters. The former prime minister was arrested on May 9 and detained for three days. This had sparked violent protests from his supporters across Pakistan. He has now secured bail in a series of criminal cases.

Gohar Khan, Imran Khan’s lawyer, said the former prime minister traveled to Islamabad from his home in Lahore to seek bail in the lawyer’s murder case and also to extend his bail in more than a dozen other cases to avoid further arrest.

Another of his lawyers, Naeem Haider, said he also received bail in all the other cases for which he requested it.

Imran Khan (70), the former cricketer-turned-politician became Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018. He has been embroiled in a dispute with Pakistan’s powerful military since being ousted from government after a vote of no confidence in 2022.

Previous arrest

He was arrested for corruption on May 9. Khan denies the charges. His arrest sparked protests from his supporters who staged demonstrations across the country and even ransacked military installations in some cities. This had raised new concerns about the stability of Pakistan, a nuclear-armed country of 220 million people. Pakistan is currently in the grip of the worst economic crisis in decades.

Khan denies inciting violence. He also claims the attacks on the military were “covert operations” designed to give the authorities an excuse to re-arrest him and ban his party.

“I want to tell my nation that I am ready to face prison… I will never bow to this unjust and autocratic regime,” he said Wednesday, June 7 in his last speech broadcast on YouTube .

“I also ask you not to bow down, for the moment you succumb to this unjust and autocratic rule, the existence of our nation will be jeopardized.”

Since his release from prison, new charges against Imran Khan have been piling up. On Wednesday, he was officially named by police in connection with the murder of a lawyer. The lawyer was asking for sedition charges against Imran Khan. The lawyer was shot dead on his way to court by two armed men who came on a motorbike.

Khan says he faces nearly 150 cases and denies any guilt.

