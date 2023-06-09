Donald Trump’s legal problems: what charges, lawsuits and investigations is he facing?





June 8 (Reuters) – Here is a list of additional legal troubles facing former President Donald Trump, who wrote on social media on Thursday that he had been indicted by the U.S. Justice Department, apparently for mishandling sensitive government documents. He denies any wrongdoing.

2020 ELECTION AND ATTACK ON THE UNITED STATES CAPITOL

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith last year to investigate Trump on both the documents and Trump’s role in the actions surrounding his loss in the election. 2020 presidential election that culminated in the deadly attack by Trump supporters on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump had sought to block top aides, including his then-Vice President Mike Pence, from testifying in the weighed investigation by a separate DC grand jury. Pence appeared before the grand jury in April after Trump lost his legal challenge.

Trump repeatedly lambasted Pence before the attack for refusing to try to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Bidens as a 2020 presidential winner.

The federal probe is also looking into a conspiracy to submit fake voter lists to prevent U.S. lawmakers from certifying Biden’s victory.

A House of Representatives special committee investigating the 2021 attack last year urged the Justice Department to charge Trump with bribery of official process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy for the purpose of making a false statement and inciting or aiding an insurrection.

Georgia election tampering probe

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, is also investigating whether Trump and others acted illegally to try to overturn his defeat in that state’s 2020 presidential vote, with a decision to indictment expected by September 1.

The criminal investigation focuses in part on a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call Trump made to fellow Georgia Republican, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, asking him to “find” enough votes needed to undo the loss of Trump in Georgia.

Legal experts have said Trump may have violated at least three criminal election laws in Georgia: conspiracy to commit voter fraud, criminal solicitation to commit voter fraud, and willful interference with the performance of election duties.

Trump could argue that his talks were free speech protected by the US Constitution.

‘HUSH MONEY’ CRIMINAL CASE IN NEW YORK

Trump became the first past or present US president to face criminal charges when a New York grand jury indicted him for allegedly falsifying business documents as part of a silent payment made to a porn star ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 for her silence about a sexual relationship she said she had with Trump in 2006. Cohen pleaded guilty to fundraising violations. campaign and other crimes and was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 during Trump’s presidency.

Prosecutors say Trump sought to conceal that the payment to Daniels exceeded federal campaign contribution limits. Trump denied the allegations and the sexual encounter, but admitted to reimbursing Cohen for his payment to Daniels. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The trial is scheduled for March 25, 2024, but Trump is seeking to transfer the case from New York State to federal court.

SEXUAL ABUSE AND DEFAMATION

A federal grand jury in Manhattan has ordered Trump to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $5 million in damages after finding him responsible for sexually assaulting her in the 1990s and then having her defamed by lying about it in 2022.

She is seeking to amend a separate lawsuit to demand at least $10 million more after Trump made public comments on CNN and her social media platform lambasting the verdict, denying he had ever met her and accusing him of making up the allegations.

Carroll filed the lawsuit, which accuses Trump of defamation, in November 2019, but it has been bogged down in appeals.

NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL’S CIVIL SUITE

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump and his family business, the Trump Organization, last September for fraud.

James, a Democrat, said her office had found more than 200 examples of misleading asset valuations between 2011 and 2021, and that Trump had inflated his net worth by billions of dollars – a ploy intended to help Trump gain lower interest rates on loans and better insurance coverage.

The civil lawsuit seeks to permanently ban Trump and three of his adult children from running businesses in New York state and recover at least $250 million obtained through fraud.

A trial is scheduled for October 2023.

TRUTH SOCIAL OFFER

The Justice Department and financial regulators are investigating special-purpose acquisition firm Digital World Acquisition Corp’s (DWAC.O) October 2021 deal with Trump’s social media company, Truth Social.

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority have been investigating whether any securities regulations were breached, according to financial disclosure documents from Digital World.

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed the company and all of its board directors, Digital World revealed in June 2022.

Reporting by Joseph Axe, Luc Cohen, Karen Freifeld, Sarah N. Lynch, Jonathan Stempel, Jacqueline Thomsen and Susan Heavey; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Howard Goller

