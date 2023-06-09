Media reports of Chinese spy station in Cuba ‘not accurate’

The Pentagon said reports that China and Cuba made a secret pact allowing Beijing to build a wiretapping facility on the island 100 miles from the United States are “not accurate”.

“I can tell you, based on the information we have, that’s not accurate – that we’re not aware of China and Cuba developing any type of spy station,” the general said. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, to reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday.

According to reports, which first appeared in The Wall Street Journal citing unnamed intelligence officials, China had agreed to pay financially-struggling Cuba several billion dollars for the spy facility, which would allow China to collect electronic communications throughout the southeastern United States. States, where there are many military bases.

Ryder added that the Pentagon was unaware of China setting up any type of military base in Cuba or elsewhere in the region.

However, he warned that the relationship between Cuba and China is something the Pentagon monitors, as well as any kind of “coercive activity or belligerent activity” by China in the Western Hemisphere.

A senior White House official also described media reports as “inaccurate.”

“We are very aware”

A Department of Defense official, who declined to comment directly on the reports, told VOA that the United States was still “able to meet all of our security commitments at home and throughout the region.”

“On a broader level, we are very aware of [China’s] are trying to invest in infrastructure around the world that can serve military purposes, including in the Western Hemisphere,” the official said.

Asked about the report, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Reuters: “We are not aware of the matter, and therefore cannot comment at this time.”

A spokesman for the Cuban embassy in Washington told VOA that the Journal’s report was “false”.

Earlier Thursday, Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said the report was “totally false and baseless”.

“Slanders like this have often been invented by US officials,” he added.

Nicholas Eftimiades, a retired intelligence officer, told VOA Mandarin that Cuba “certainly falls within the footprint to be able to collect US military communications from certain geostationary satellites.”

“This is an intelligence gathering program. It’s not unexpected. I think it’s been happening for some time,” he added. “This is another national security threat that we have to deal with.”

Few options seen

James Andrew Lewis, director of the technology and public policy program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, told VOA Mandarin that the United States had few options in response.

“Because Cuba is so close to the United States, it’s like being part of the American telephone network,” he said. “If they decide they want to have a Chinese listening station, there’s not much we can do.”

The White House and many congressional lawmakers see China as America’s main economic and military rival. The United States is the largest economy in the world, and China is the second.

Earlier this year, the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, but not before it crossed the United States and flew over numerous military bases. Last weekend, a Chinese warship slammed into the bow of a US destroyer as it sailed through international waters in the Taiwan Strait. The United States said the incident forced the American ship to slow down to avoid a collision.

Republican opponents of Biden were quick to attack the administration over the reported Chinese adventure in the Western Hemisphere, though it’s unclear what, if anything, the U.S. might do. to stop it.

“Joe Biden needs to wake up to the real Chinese threats on our doorstep,” Nikki Haley, former UN ambassador and current Republican presidential candidate, wrote on Twitter.

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, the closest US state to Cuba, said on Twitter: “Cuba’s threat to America is not only real, it is far worse than that.

VOA Mandarin contributed to this report.