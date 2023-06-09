Xi Focus: Innovation turns China’s salt-alkali fields into fertile land





General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese President and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a modern agricultural demonstration park on the southern shore of Wuliangsu Lake in Bayannur, North Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from China, June 5, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

HOHHOT — Standing in a vast cultivated field in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, farmer Wang Chenglin sees a bumper harvest on the horizon. A once barren field under saline-alkaline stress is now teeming with life. Wang is from Wuyuan County in Bayannur City. Located at the northern end of the Yellow River, Wuyuan is home to 1.23 million mu (82,000 hectares) of saline-alkali fields, accounting for more than half of its total arable land. “We couldn’t do anything but leave the land wasted in the past,” Wang recalls. “Thanks to soil improvement techniques and irrigation technologies, the land is now able to support the growth of multiple crops such as sunflower and maize. And our wallets have been fattened.” Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, paid an inspection tour from Monday to Tuesday in Wang’s hometown of Bayannur. At a modern agricultural demonstration park, Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, watched displays of soil and seed samples and hailed local practices of wisely using saline-alkaline land. unused and desertified lands, as well as the scientific advancement of irrigation methods and the promotion of modern agriculture. In fact, this is not the first time that Xi has focused his attention on saline and alkaline lands. Less than a month ago, Xi arrived in Cangzhou City, North China’s Hebei Province. On a plot of saline-alkaline wheat land, he learned how saline-alkaline land was farmed, how wheat is planted in saline-alkaline land, and how agriculture was industrialized there. He stressed the need to give priority to the comprehensive use of saline and alkaline land, take advantage of the key role of scientific and technological innovation, expand the cultivation area of ​​appropriate crops, and develop intensive processing. agricultural products. In October 2021, during a visit to the Yellow River Delta Hi-tech Agricultural Industrial Demonstration Zone during an inspection tour in east China’s Shandong Province, Xi said that full utilization of saline and alkaline soils was of strategic importance for national food security. Saline and alkaline soils are notoriously difficult to farm, producing low crop yields. China has about 1.5 billion mu of saline and alkaline land, of which about 500 million mu is usable. To restore and use these lands, localities across the country have dedicated themselves to developing innovative soil, fertilizer, irrigation and seeding solutions. Like many other farmers, Wang Chenglin benefited from a saline-alkaline soil restoration project launched by Inner Mongolia from 2020 to 2022. It aimed to transform 122,000 mu of saline-alkaline fields into arable land in six banners and counties. Through measures such as land leveling and construction of underground pipes to drain salt, overall soil salinity was reduced and crop yields increased by about 25% during the period, according to the department. region of agriculture and livestock. Scientists and technicians also select and cultivate seeds of crops capable of withstanding saline-alkaline stress. In the Yellow River Delta Agricultural High-Tech Industrial Demonstration Zone that Xi visited in 2021, wheat crops labeled “Jimai60” recorded a record yield of 460.98 kilograms per mu on average when harvesting summer of 2022 in a field with high salinity and alkalinity. Advances have been made possible both by technical breakthroughs in seed breeding and by the use of saline and alkaline tolerant genetic resources. Several research institutes have collected and stored a total of 21,000 germplasm resources with such properties in the demonstration area.

